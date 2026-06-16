Urgent campaign launched to stop European Parliament from hosting antisemitic rapper

Rapper Médine, who has a long record of antisemitic controversies, has been invited to perform Wednesday in Strasbourg by two extreme-left French MEPs, Rima Hassan and Manon Aubry, known for their anti-Israel rhetoric, at an event funded by the European Parliament.

The Combat Antisemitism Movement urges citizens across Europe and around the world to sign a petition demanding that European institutions uphold the values they claim to defend by refusing to provide a prestigious democratic platform to individuals whose statements have caused deep concern within Jewish communities.

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) launched an urgent international campaign calling on European leaders to prevent the European Parliament from hosting on Wednesday French rapper Médine, a figure who has repeatedly been at the center of antisemitism controversies and accusations of anti-Jewish rhetoric.

The rapper Médine has been invited to perform in Strasbourg by two extreme-left French MEPs Rima Hassan and Manon Aubry, known for their anti-Israel rhetoric, at an event funded by the European Parliament.

Through the initiative, CAM is urging citizens across Europe and around the world to sign a petition demanding that European institutions uphold the values they claim to defend by refusing to provide a prestigious democratic platform to individuals whose statements have caused deep concern within Jewish communities.

The campaign comes at a moment of unprecedented anxiety for European Jews. Antisemitic incidents have surged across the continent since the October 7 massacre, with many Jewish communities reporting that members increasingly conceal visible signs of their identity out of fear for their safety. European officials themselves have acknowledged that antisemitism has become a growing threat not only to Jews, but to the health of European democracy as a whole.

“Europe cannot claim to stand against antisemitism while simultaneously elevating figures whose rhetoric has repeatedly crossed red lines for Jewish communities,” said Sacha Roytman, CEO of the Combat Antisemitism Movement. “The European Parliament is one of the world’s great democratic institutions. Its platforms should be reserved for those who build bridges between communities, not those who deepen divisions and normalize hatred.”

The controversy surrounding Médine has resurfaced longstanding concerns about the mainstreaming of antisemitism under the guise of political activism or artistic expression.

CAM warned that symbolic gestures and declarations are no longer sufficient. The organization noted that while Europe has adopted strategies to combat antisemitism and promote Jewish life, those commitments must be reflected in action and institutional decision-making. The European Union has repeatedly affirmed that antisemitism threatens “equality, human dignity, and the rule of law,” principles that form the foundation of the European project.

“Jewish communities are watching closely,” CAM Executive Director of European Affairs Shannon Seban said. “The question is simple: when confronted with a choice between principle and expediency, which side will Europe choose? If ‘Never Again’ means anything, it must apply not only to acts of violence, but also to the legitimization of those who traffic in prejudice and hate.”

The campaign calls on the European Parliament to reconsider the planned appearance and reaffirm its commitment to combating antisemitism in all its forms, including those that increasingly manifest through anti-Zionist rhetoric.

At a time when Jewish schools across Europe require armed protection and antisemitic incidents continue to rise, CAM stressed that the decisions made by Europe’s leaders carry consequences far beyond the walls of Parliament.

CAM is encouraging members of the public, policymakers, and civil society leaders to add their voices to the campaign and stand in solidarity with Europe’s Jewish communities.