Unprecedented gatherin of academics in response to the alarming rise in global antisemitism since October 7

Around 100 distinguished academics from top institutions across the United States, Canada, Europe, China, India, Bahrain, Morocco, Rwanda and beyond concluded last week an unprecedented gathering organized by the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP).

The ISGAP-Oxford Summer Institute for Curriculum Development in Critical Contemporary Antisemitism Studies was organized in response to the alarming rise in global antisemitism following the October 7 attacks.

For two weeks at the St. Catherine’s College at the University of Oxford, the scholars worked on developing and refining courses on contemporary antisemitism, which will be integrated into university curricula around the world. This effort is a direct response to the surge in antisemitism on campuses, which intensified dramatically after October 7 and continued through the academic year.

The summer institute featured in-depth lectures and discussions on a range of critical topics.

Dr. Charles Asher Small, Executive Director of ISGAP, presented on the importance of establishing contemporary antisemitism studies as an academic discipline, underscoring the need for systematic study and research in this field.

“The past year has seen unprecedented levels of antisemitism in academia, fuelled by university administrations, faculty, and students alike. Our response to this demonization of Jews is to establish critical contemporary antisemitism studies as a new academic discipline. We are beginning to break the silence surrounding antisemitism in higher education. We must halt the normalization of antisemitism not only on university campuses, the encampments but essentially within classrooms and educational discourse,’’ he said.

Natan Sharansky, Chairman of ISGAP and renowned human rights activist, highlighted the connection between anti-Zionism and antisemitism. ‘’By educating the next generation of scholars and students, we can combat the dangerous spread of these ideologies and foster a more inclusive and understanding academic environment. This initiative is not just about education but about creating a foundation for a future where antisemitism is recognized, understood, and effectively challenged.”

Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Israel’s Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism, added, “The global surge in antisemitism demands a robust and coordinated response. By bringing together scholars from around the world, ISGAP is taking a significant step in addressing this critical issue through education and awareness. It is essential that we equip our educators with the tools and knowledge to counteract antisemitism and ensure that our academic institutions are safe and inclusive for all students.”

In addition to developing new courses, ISGAP is building a global network of educators committed to countering antisemitism in academia. By creating a dedicated academic discipline, ISGAP aims to ensure that the study of antisemitism receives the scholarly attention it demands, providing a vital educational foundation for combating this pernicious hatred.