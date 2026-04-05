United pushes back Israel flights to September

United Airlines announced on Saturday that it is extending its suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until September due to the ongoing war with Iran, effectively canceling summer travel to Israel.

The move, which would be a significant blow to summer tourism from the United States, follows a similar decision by the airline’s chief rival, Delta Air Lines, last month.

The Chicago-based carrier said that it is canceling all service to Tel Aviv through Sept. 7.

United Airlines has long offered the most flights to Israel of any U.S. airline, and the move is certain to disrupt summer travel plans for both Americans and Israelis.

“We look forward to resuming flights when it’s safe to do so,” United said in an email to JNS.

The summer months are typically peak season for travel to Israel, with the New York line being especially lucrative.

Since the outbreak of the war against Iran on Feb. 28, no international airlines have been flying to Tel Aviv. Only Israeli carriers have been offering limited and restricted service, primarily repatriation flights.

Israel’s flag carrier, El Al, is operating limited flights from Tel Aviv to New York, Newark, Los Angeles, Miami, London, Paris, Rome and Athens, with 70 passengers now allowed per plane.

Israel’s wartime restrictions on the country’s airspace are tentatively in place through April 16, though the date could change based on security conditions on the ground.