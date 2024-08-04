Two Israelis killed, two criticlly wounded in terror attack by Palestinian in Holon

Two elderly victims were killed in the stabbing •The assailant, a Palestinian in illegal situation, was neutralized by a police officer.

By JNS

Two people were killed and two others critically wounded in a terrorist stabbing in Holon in central Israel on Sunday morning, according to Magen David Adom.

The stabbings occurred at two locations in the city, and the assailant was neutralized by a police officer, according to Israeli media reports.

The two victims were a 60-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man, according to the reports. A 30-year-old man was in serious condition and a 26-year-old man in moderate condition.