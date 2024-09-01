Two Israelis killed, one seriously wounded, in shooting attack near Hebron

“Many forces launched a pursuit of the terrorists,” the IDF said.

By JNS

Two Israelis were killed in a shooting attack near the Tarqumiyah checkpoint around 7.5 miles northwest of Hebron on Sunday morning.

Magen David Adom paramedics in cooperation with the IDF medical force treated a 3-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both of whom were declared dead at the scene. A man in his 50s was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The IDF said that it launched a manhunt for the Palestinian terrorist cell that opened fire on a vehicle on Route 35. Media reports indicated that the shots were fired from a passing car.

The road was closed to traffic from the bypass junction, and security forces were preparing to enter the village of Idna.