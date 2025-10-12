Trump to visit Israel for four hours, meet with PM, hostage families

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to touch down in Israel on Monday morning for a four-hour visit that includes meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, other top officials and hostage families.

According to a schedule published by Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday, the American leader will be welcomed at Ben-Gurion International Airport at 9:20 a.m. by Netanyahu and Israeli President Herzog.

At 10:15 a.m., Netanyahu will host Trump in his parliamentary office, followed by a 10:45 meeting with families of hostages held by Hamas.

At 11 a.m., Trump is scheduled to, for the first time, address a special session of the Knesset alongside Netanyahu and Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid.

Trump’s historic visit—the first of his second term—concludes at 1 p.m. with a farewell at Ben-Gurion Airport, without a public ceremony.

He will depart Israel for Egypt, where he is expected to attend a meeting with more than 20 world leaders to discuss the Gaza Strip’s future.

The Israeli Defense Ministry put finishing touches in recent days on an elaborate welcome ceremony at Ben-Gurion Airport, installing a 164-foot red carpet and dozens of U.S. and Israeli flags as the Jewish state prepares to receive Trump on Monday morning.

Trump is scheduled to touch down hours after Hamas terrorists are expected to release the 48 hostages they’ve held in the enclave for over two years, as part of the truce outline mediated by his administration.