Trump sends letter to Herzog requesting pardon for Netanyahu

The letter reads in part, “As the Great State of Israel and the amazing Jewish People move past the terribly difficult times of the last three years, I hereby call on you to fully pardon Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been a formidable and decisive War Time Prime Minister and is now leading Israel into a time of peace, which includes my continued work with key Middle East leaders to add many additional countries to the world changing Abraham Accords.”

Trump wrote that, while he respects the independence and requirements of the Israeli judicial system, he believes the case against Netanyahu is a “political, unjustified prosecution.” He added that “it is time to let Bibi unite Israel by pardoning him, and ending lawfare once and for all.”

Herzog, for his part, responded to the letter, with his office noting that a formal request for a pardon must be submitted:

“President Herzog holds President Trump in the highest regard and continues to express his deep appreciation for President Trump’s unwavering support for Israel, his tremendous contribution to the return of the hostages, to reshaping the situation in the Middle East and Gaza especially, and to ensuring the security of the State of Israel,” the statement reads.

“Alongside and not withstanding this, as the Office of the President has made clear throughout, anyone seeking a Presidential pardon must submit a formal request in accordance with the established procedures,” it added.

The letter follows Trump’s Nov. 2 comments on CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” in which he said his administration would “help out” with Netanyahu’s trial.

During an interview at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump told journalist Norah O’Donnell: “I don’t think they treat him [Netanyahu] very well. He’s under trial for some things and I don’t think they treat him very well. We’ll be involved in that to help him out a little bit because I think it’s very unfair.”

Netanyahu faces corruption charges in three separate cases—Cases 1000 and 2000 (the charge is “breach of trust” in both instances), and Case 4000 (bribery, fraud and breach of trust).

Trump made similar remarks during his address to the Knesset in Jerusalem on Oct. 13, saying, “Hey, I have an idea. Mr. President [Herzog], why don’t you give him a pardon? Give him a pardon. Come on.”

He called Netanyahu “one of the greatest wartime presidents,” mocking the charges against him: “And cigars and champagne, who the hell cares about that?” The comment referred to Case 1000, in which the prime minister is accused of accepting gifts from two wealthy businessmen.