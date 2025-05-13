Trump begins Middle East tour with eye on Gulf deals, Gaza plan

The president’s itinerary includes Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and potentially Turkey.

By JNS

U.S. President Donald Trump was set to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to kick off a consequential Middle East tour. He aims to secure substantial Gulf investments, reshape U.S. policy on Syria, as well as intensify diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Hamas wars.

This marks the first major overseas trip of Trump’s second term.

In addition to Saudi Arabia, the tour will include visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

In Riyadh, he will attend the Gulf Cooperation Council Summit and participate in the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum, seeking to finalize a $600 billion investment pledge from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, focusing on sectors like artificial intelligence and semiconductors. The UAE has also committed to a $1.4 trillion investment over 10 years.

In Qatar, Trump is scheduled to meet with Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Ahead of the visit, Qatar has offered a luxury jumbo jet to the U.S., with Trump defending the controversial overture as a generous gesture, stating it would be “stupid” to turn away a free plane.

A central topic of the tour is Trump’s proposal for the Gaza Strip. In February, he suggested that the United States “take over” Gaza, relocate its two million Palestinian residents and redevelop the area into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

Trump’s visit also comes amid efforts to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. However, the ongoing Gaza conflict has stalled these talks. Saudi officials indicated that normalization is unlikely without a ceasefire and a roadmap to Palestinian statehood.

On Monday, prior to his departure, Trump addressed reporters at Joint Base Andrews, stating that discussions on the Middle East with Israel and other countries are “progressing.” He highlighted upcoming meetings with regional leaders, emphasizing the significance of these talks in shaping the region’s future.

Currently, the trip concludes with a visit to Abu Dhabi, where Trump will meet with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed. Discussions are anticipated to revolve around deepening bilateral relations and exploring opportunities for collaboration in various sectors.

Although not on his original itinerary, Trump hinted that if a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodomir Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin were to take place in Turkey on Thursday, he would consider flying there “if I thought it would be helpful.”

In addition, the president suggested that removing Syria from the sanctions program is under consideration, as the country tries to make a fresh start following the December ouster of former dictator Bashar Assad. “We’re going to have to make a decision on the sanctions, which we may very well relieve,” said Trump.