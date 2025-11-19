The EU welcomes the adoption by the UNSC of the resolution endorsing Trump’s Gaza plan

‘It is an important step in avancing the comprehensuive plan to end the Gaza conflict. ’It consolidates the ceasefire, enables humanitarian access at scale and opens the way for recoveryu and reconstruction and institutional reform after two years of a devastating conflict,’’ an EU spokesperson said.

The European Union has welcomed the adoption by the United Nations Security Council of resolution 2803 which endorsed U.S. President Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza.

The Council on Monday adopted the U.S.-drafted resolution on the future of Gaza with a 13-0 vote, as Russia and China abstained.

The resolution establishes a mandate for Washington and its partners to create and deploy an International Stabilization Force in the Gaza strip, as well as what Trump has called a Board of Peace—a transitional authority he leads.

European Commission spokesperson for foreign affairs Anouar El Anounci said at a midday briefing that the adoption of the resolution ‘’is an important step in avancing the comprehensuive plan to end the Gaza conflict.’’ ‘’It consolidates the ceasefire, enables humanitarian access at scale and opens the way for recoveryu and reconstruction and institutional reform after two years of a devastating conflict,’’ he adeed.

The resolution ‘’provides the basis for moving into the next phase, including work related to the International Stabilisation Force and on the Board of Peace.’’ ‘’The EU will continue to engage closely with the UN and regional partners to support implementation in line with international law,’’ the spokesperson said.

The EU, he added, ‘’calls on all parties to adhere to the provisions of the resolution and to implement the comprehensive plan without delay.’’ We also stand ready to contribute to revive a political process for a lasting and sustainable peace based oin te two-state soluition and as outlined in the Security Council resolution.’’

The EU wants a role in the Board of Peace

According to European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica the EU should play a bigger role in the US-brokered peace process. “We should have a role in the Board of Peace,” she said as the EU is to host Thursday in Brussels the Palestine Donor Group. The EU’s push for a real seat at the table is driven in part by the fact that it’s the largest donor to the Palestinian Authority.“We want to be players and not only payers.’’ Said Suica.

The EU has announced earlier this year that it would a fund an aid package worth up to €1.6 billion to the PA, provided it carries out a series of governance reforms.

The state of these reforms will be at the centre of the inaugural meeting of the Palestine Donor Group with 60 delegations expected to be attending.

‘’The Palestine Donor Group is to address the most pertinent issues currently facing the region. This includes the fiscal stability of the Palestinian Authority (PA), progress by the PA on its Reform Agenda, the economic recovery of the West Bank, as well as the latest developments in Gaza,’’ the EU said.

The EU is also contributing to the Civil Military Coordination Center (CMCC) that has been established in southern Israel to facilitate humanitarian aid, monitor the Gaza ceasefire, and oversee stabilization efforts. A senior diplomat, Christian Berger, is representing the EU in the CMCC.

But the EU Border Assistance Mission to the Rafah Crossing Point (EUBAM Rafah) and EU Police Mission for the Palestinian Territories (EUPOL COPPS) are still on stand-by in Gaza.

EU Foreign Ministers who are also to meet on Thursday to review the latest developments in the Middle East, are likely to discuss a proposal for the EU to train 3,000 Palestinian police officers with the aim of later deploying them in the Gaza Strip.

They will also have on the table the possible lifting of the sanctions against Israel proposed by the Commission last summer ‘’because of the new context after the ceasefire in Gaza.’’

EU member states have been divided on such sanctions and EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas has focused on diplomatic outreach and on keeping the channels open with Israel to improve the situation on the ground in Gaza.