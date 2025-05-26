Sweden to summon Israel’s ambassador in Stockholm over Gaza

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that the European Union should impose sanctions and exert diplomatic pressure on Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The first of the American-run Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s eight planned aid distribution centers in the Gaza Strip was opened on Monday morning, according to Israeli media.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced Monday that his country’s foreign ministry will, summon Israel’s ambassador i Stockholm to protest against a lack of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Kristersson told Swedish news agency TT that the European Union should impose sanctions and exert diplomatic pressure on Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“We have been incredibly clear about that, ourselves and together with many other European countries,” Kristersson told TT.

“That pressure is now increasing, no doubt, and for very good reasons,” he said.

Sweden was among 17 EU member states who agreed last week to a proposal by Netherlands to review the EU-Israel Association Agreement on basis of its Article 2 that deals with human rights.

Three more centers will open gradually over the course of the week, and there is a plan to build four more centers in the future, according to Israel’s Kan public broadcaster.

Three of the first four are situated at the Morag Corridor in the southern Strip, with the remaining one being located just south of the Netzarim Corridor, which runs south of Gaza City.

Each distribution center is located within a secured compound, isolated by earthen berms, a logistic route for the entry of trucks, and an area to unload supplies, the report continued.

American contractor personnel will distribute food packages directly to Palestinian civilians, taking into account massive queues—with the Israel Defense Forces guarding the compound from afar, according to Kan.

The Israeli military said that each package contains sufficient food for five persons for five days, and that each distribution center will provide food for approximately 300,000 Gazans.

The launch of the distribution efforts comes on the back of a statement from the GHF board just before midnight late on Sunday night that it is “disappointed” by the “sudden” resignation of Jake Wood, the group’s executive director.

“He has been a passionate advocate for the need to safely deliver humanitarian assistance to Gazans without diversion or delay, and achieved real progress for the entire humanitarian community in the short time he was involved in this effort,” the board stated. “The fact that aid is beginning to trickle back into Gaza is a testament to his work.”

The foundation is part of a plan to circumvent the United Nations and to deliver aid to Gazans without supplies falling into the hands of Hamas.

On Sunday, 107 aid trucks carrying flour for bakeries and food were transferred into the Strip via the Kerem Shalom Crossing, said the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), run by the Ministry of Defense.

“We will continue to facilitate humanitarian aid while making every effort to ensure that the aid does not reach the hands of Hamas,” COGAT stated