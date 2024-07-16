Steven Field elected chairman and president of the Jewish Foundation for the Righteous

The Jewish Foundation for the Righteous (JFR) has elected Dr. Steven Field of Manhattan, as its new chairman and president.

Field will be the first to hold the combined leadership role since the organization’s founding and will be its chairman following the recent death of the JFR’s longtime leader Harvey Schulweis.

He first joined the JFR’s board of directors in 2018 and served on its education committee. He has extensively studied the role of the German medical profession during the Third Reich and the medical experimentation done by the Nazis during the Second World War. and has lectured on this subject yearly since 2017 at the JFR’s Summer Institute for Holocaust Educators, as well as at the organization’s Advanced Seminar for Holocaust Educators. Since joining the JFR’s board, he has also regularly participated in the JFR’s European Seminar, Warsaw Luncheon for Holocaust Rescuers and other programs.

Both the Summer Institute and the Advanced Seminar are geared towards giving middle and high school teachers from the United States and Europe graduate-level courses on the Holocaust and pedagogical connections to bring the history into their classrooms in a meaningful and safe manner for students.

Field is a clinical assistant professor at the New York University School of Medicine and a physician at NYU Langone Health and serves as a Clinical Ethics Consultant for that organization, as well as acting as an ethics consultant for VNS Hospice of New York.

“Since joining the JFR’s board, Steven has demonstrated a commitment to supporting our aged rescuers while furthering educational enhancements not only for future generations of medical professionals but also Holocaust educators across the country,” said JFR Executive Vice President Stanlee Stahl. “His in-depth study and lectures on the sadistic medical experimentation of the Nazis, have enhanced our educational programs, and we are very pleased to have him join our board.”