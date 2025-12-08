Spain’s Jewish community reacts with outrage at Spanish broadcaster decision to boycott the Eurovision song contest

“RTVE’s decision not to broadcast the Festival because of Israel’s participation, harms millions of viewers, as it is well known that this event brings together millions of people,” says the Federation of Jewish communities in Spain. ”We believe that cultural events should serve as spaces for encounter and dialogue, not as stages for confrontation.”

Juan Caldes, coordinator of the European Jewish Association (EJA) in Spain, spoke of a “punishment for the Spanish society as a whole.”

The Jewish community in Spain has reacted with outrage at the decision of the Spanish public broadcaster RTVE not to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest next year, blaming the government of Pedro Sánchez for the boycott after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) confirmed that Israel will be participating.

Representatives of the community blamed the government of of Pedro Sánchez for creating a political confrontation over a cultural event. They told THE OBJECTIVE Spanish news website that this position is not in the interests of the audience or society as a whole and that RTVE was “clouding the purpose of the festival.” They believe that Spain is interfering in the peace process following U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza.

RTVE on Thursday made official its decision to withdraw Spain from the most important music contest on the continent. The public broadcaster, headed by José Pablo López, announced that Spain will not be sending a contestant to the competition after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) confirmed that Israel will be participating.

The Eurovision will take place in May in Vienna, Austria.

The withdrawal from the event l also means that public television will not broadcast the Eurovision 2026 final.

“We do not wish to comment on the decision of the General Assembly of the European Broadcasting Union, but in principle, we do not agree with boycotts of any country. On this occasion, entertainment is being mixed with political issues, which also clouds the purpose of the festival,” said the Federation of Spanish Jewish Communities.

“RTVE’s decision not to broadcast the Festival harms millions of viewers, as it is well known that this event brings together millions of people,” the Federation said, adding: “We believe that cultural events should serve as spaces for encounter and dialogue, not as stages for confrontation. Therefore, we call for future decisions to be made with greater prudence and with the aim of preserving the inclusive and artistic character that has always distinguished this contest.”

Juan Caldes, coordinator of the European Jewish Association (EJA) in Spain, spoke of a “punishment for the Spanish society as a whole for the vote in the last Eurovision, in which we must not forget that Spain awarded 12 points to Israel.” “There we could see the difference between the citizens and the government, which is the most anti-Israeli in the democratic history of the last 50 years,” he stressed.

“From there, the statement by RTVE, which we all pay for with our taxes, is despicable, and the only ones harmed are the viewers and Spain, which is once again positioning itself on the wrong side: it is becoming increasingly isolated internationally, especially at this moment, which coincides with Trump’s plan, which we should embrace more than ever in order to achieve peace,’’ Caldes added.

The issue of peace in the Middle East is also a key factor for representatives of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Spain when it comes to RTVE’s position on Eurovision. “We are at a point where we are hopeful that the latest conflict between Israel and Hamas will be resolved, so any measures taken should be aimed at supporting such a solution.”

Besides Spain, Ireland, Slovenia and the Netherlands also announced their withdrawals from next year’s Eurovision Song Contest after organizers decided that Israel will be allowed to compete.

Meanwhile, broadcasters in Germany, France, Britain, Portugal and Sweden committed their support to the EBU’s decision to permit Israel’s participation in next year’s competition.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot confirmed France’s backing early Friday, saying in a post on X, “France will never embark on the path of boycotting a people, its artists, or its intellectuals. Everything in the soul and tradition of our country opposes this.”

“Israel belongs in the Eurovision Song Contest,” German Minister of State for Culture Wolfram Weimer said. “There must be no ESC without Israel.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has wecomed the decision of the European Broadcasting Union. ‘’I am ashamed of those countries that chose to boycott a music competition like Eurovision because of Israel’s participation. The disgrace – is upon them,’’ he wrote on X.