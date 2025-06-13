Revealed: The Mossad’s secret drone base in Iran

Israel conducted years-long covert operations inside the Islamic Republic, deploying commando teams, precision weaponry and explosive UAVs.

By Lilach Shoval, Israel Hayom via JNS

New details have surfaced regarding the preparatory operations that facilitated Israel’s strike against Iran. Israeli military and intelligence forces collaborated extensively over several years, developing comprehensive intelligence dossiers necessary for executing the preemptive Israeli assault that is “Operation Rising Lion.”

This preparations involved gathering detailed intelligence and conducting surveillance operations targeting senior Iranian security apparatus officials and nuclear scientists who were subsequently killed. These efforts ran parallel to a clandestine operational campaign aimed at undermining Iran’s strategic missile capabilities.

Throughout this framework, the Mossad orchestrated intelligence-operational and technological collaboration with IDF units and defense contractors, executing covert sabotage missions deep within Iranian territory, alongside widespread Israeli Air Force operations.

These coordinated operations targeted Iran’s strategic missile infrastructure and air defense networks. The institutional strategy required extended planning periods, demanding bold and sophisticated coordination combined with innovative strategic thinking and operational deception.

Every mission necessitated meticulous research and precision intelligence collection, cutting-edge technologies, and extensive commando force deployment operating clandestinely throughout Tehran and across Iran while evading the Islamic Republic’s security and intelligence surveillance.

Through their operational activities, Mossad operatives introduced specialized combat systems on an extensive scale, strategically positioning them across Iranian territory and directing them toward designated targets with precision and effectiveness.

This operation encompassed three distinct and sophisticated institutional operational frameworks. Initially, Mossad commando units operated throughout central Iran, deploying precision-guided weapons systems in strategic open areas near enemy surface-to-air missile installations. Upon commencement of Israeli operations, coordinated with Israeli Air Force strikes across Iran, these systems received guidance and activation signals, firing precision missiles simultaneously toward designated targets with remarkable accuracy.

Through a secondary operational phase designed to neutralize Iranian air defense systems threatening Israeli aircraft, the Mossad executed clandestine operations deploying attack systems and advanced technologies mounted on mobile platforms. As the surprise offensive commenced, these weapons systems engaged and completely eliminated their designated targets—Iranian defensive installations.

The third operational phase involved the Mossad, through agent networks, establishing explosive drone facilities infiltrated deep into Iranian territory well before the attack. During Israeli operations, these explosive drones activated and targeted surface-to-surface missile launchers positioned at the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force’s Esfejabad base near Tehran, launchers that represented significant threats to Israeli strategic and civilian infrastructure.