PSG fans display ‘Free Palestine’ banner’ during Champions League game

The banner included the ‘I’ of Palestine outlined as the state Israel but entirely covered by the Palestinian keffiyeh, denying Israel’s existence, one of the most common antisemitic tropes that exist today.

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau criticized the unfurling of a giant “Free Palestine” banner saying it was “unacceptable.

Rabbi Menachem Margolin, Chairman of the European Jewish Association, which is heavily engaged in the fight against antisemitism twrote a letter to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin urging him to discipline the club, and rebuked the UEFA spokesperson who said the banner was not insulting or provocative.

This happened eight days before France take on Israel in Paris in a Nations League game.

Fans from PSG (Paris St Germain) soccer club displayed a giant ‘Free Palestine’ banner before the kickoff of their Champions League game against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night at the Parc des Princes stadium.

This happened eight days before France take on Israel in Paris in a Nations League game.

The banner included the ‘I’ of Palestine outlined as the state Israel but entirely covered by the Palestinian keffiyeh, denying Israel’s existence, one of the most common antisemitic tropes that exist today.

PSG said they had not been aware “of any plans to display such a message”. “Paris St Germain recalls that the Parc des Princes is — and must remain — a place of communion around a common passion for soccer and firmly opposes any message of a political nature in its stadium,” the club added in a statement.

Rabbi Menachem Margolin, Chairman of the European Jewish Association, which is heavily engaged in the fight against antisemitism twrote a letter to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin urging him to discipline the club, and rebuked the UEFA spokesperson who said the banner was not insulting or provocative.

“If someone unfurled a huge banner with Ukraine under a Russian Flag would it be insulting or provocative Mr President? Or how about Slovenia under an Italian or Austrian Flag? You know the answer,’’ Rabbi Margolin wrote.

He added, “Denying Israel’s right to exist, particularly in the mouth of an ongoing war and after the largest pogrom against Jews since the Second World War is not only grossly insulting to millions of Jewish and Israeli football fans worldwide, but it is openly antisemitic and hostile.’’

“UEFA must act today lest others feel emboldened to do likewise. Jewish communities everywhere, but especially in Europe, are already living under daily threats to their lives from the hate that these banners espouse. The banner is not a call for liberation. It is a call for Jewish eradication,’’ reads the letter.

Last Monday, anti-Israel protesters burst into the French Football Federation offices in Paris and demanded the cancellation of the France-Israel Nations League game.

In video footage posted on social media, the protesters, wearing red gloves and “blood” bags, are seen lying on the floor of the headquarters or holding placards with political slogans and Palestinian flags.

Some can be heard chanting: “No, no, no to the France-Israel game at the Stade de France.”

The November. 14 match is slated to go ahead, with fans allowed in the stadium. This is after Italy hosted Israel in the same competition without incident, despite security concerns spurred by the year-long war against Hamas in Gaza.

In contrast, Belgium played their home game in Debrecen, Hungary, after their federation said that “In Belgium, no local administration deemed it possible to organise the Red Devils’ home match against Israel”.