Prefect of southern France region asks mayor of Nice to remove Israeli flag from City Hall

The prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes region, in southern France, has asked the mayor of the city of Nice, to remove the Israeli flag from the front of the City Hall.

The prefect, Laurent Hottiaux, who took office a month ago, sent a letter to mayor Christian Estrosi on Monday and is preparing a circular for all mayors in the department to express his opposition to any foreign flag, whatever it may be, in town halls “in the name of the principle of neutrality in public service.’’

The Israeli flag has been flying on the front of Nice City Hall since the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, in Israel. Estrosi has pledged to leave it there as long as there are still Hamas hostages in Gaza.

“I have made commitments to the people of Nice,” Nice mayor said. ‘’I will continue to devote my energy to fighting all forms of anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism,’’ he added.

He pointed out that several appeals had already been filed with the administrative court to demand his removal.

So far, the court has only issued one ruling, rejecting an appeal filed by three anonymous Nice citizens at the end of May 2024 on the grounds of “lack of urgency.”

Since the end of 2023, almost weekly pro-Palestinian demonstrations have been organized in Nice. The demonstrators demand each time that the Palestinian flag be allowed to fly in the city.

Elsewhere in France, the issue is beginning to mobilize state services. On Friday, in the Paris region, the Hauts-de-Seine prefect requested, also in the name of the principle of neutrality of public services, the removal of the Palestinian flag hoisted on the forecourt of the Gennevilliers town hall.

The President of the Seine-Saint-Denis department, Socialist Stéphane Troussel,

has called for the Eiffel Tower to be illuminated in the colors of the Palestinian flag. According to him, this initiative would “break down the wall of indifference” and “exert pressure to put an end to the horror experienced by the Gazan population.’’

‘’It would send a clear message in favor of “recognition of the State of Palestine, an “immediate ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian political prisoners,’’ he said.