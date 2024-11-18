Portugal launching Parliamentary Israel Caucus

“We stand with the Jewish people, who will no longer accept being unjustly blamed or targeted,” says lawmaker Pedro Frazão.

By Etgar Lefkovits, JNS

The Portuguese Parliament (Assembleia da República) in Lisbon launched an Israel Allies Caucus on Monday, seeking to build political support for Israel as part of an international network of faith-based diplomacy.

The move in a country that has often been critical of Israel comes amid an uptick in hatred directed against Jews in Portugal, as in other countries across the globe, in the wake of Israel’s 13-month-old war in Gaza, triggered by the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorist onslaught on the northwestern Negev.

The bipartisan Lisbon caucus is part of a network of Israel Allies Caucuses in 54 parliaments around the world, stretching from Jerusalem to Washington, founded on Bible-based backing.

“At a time when support for Israel is more vital than ever, this initiative broadcasts the voices of parliamentarians who stand with Israel,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel told JNS from Lisbon, speaking on her maiden voyage abroad since being appointed earlier this month. “This is a critical tool for building global support for Israel.”

Last year, both the Porto Synagogue, aka the Kadoorie Mekor Haim Synagogue, and the Jewish Cultural Center in Lisbon were vandalized, while businesses and universities linked to Israel have also been targeted. One publication, Esquerda.net, went so far as to publish a list of Israeli-Jewish businessmen in the country.

Last winter, Israeli Ambassador Dor Shapira and Jewish leaders spoke out against the silence of political leaders against hate. In February, even the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs was vandalized with pro-Palestinian graffiti.

The new parliamentary group aims to foster change by providing a formal and influential platform in the seat of government to advance a strong relationship with Israel.

“In Portugal, we stand with the Jewish people, who will no longer accept being unjustly blamed or targeted,” said Portuguese MP Pedro Frazão, co-chair of the Israel Allies Caucus, Portugal.

“The Jewish people will no longer tolerate being the scapegoat of humanity, targeted as a lightning rod for social frustration,” said Madelena Barata, director of the Portuguese Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus.

“Israel stands as the guarantor that no Jew will ever be without defense or a home. That’s why it’s crucial to build networks that support and protect Israel, including now in Portugal to further strengthen this global effort,” she said.

The caucus will include parliamentarians from the center-right ruling Social Democratic Party, which took office this spring, and the right-wing Chega Party.

Faith-based diplomacy

Founded in 2007, the Washington-based Israel Allies Foundation, which operates the caucuses, has emerged as a faith-based powerhouse, with a global network of caucuses that mobilize political support for Israel based on shared Judeo-Christian values.

“Our mission is to shift politicians from anti-Israel rhetoric to fact-based dialogue,” said Leo van Doesburg, Europe director of the Israel Allies Foundation. “With our 20th European caucus now in Portugal, we are expanding our reach across the continent.”

Israel Allies Foundation President Josh Reinstein said, “Faith-based diplomacy is the greatest tool in Israel’s diplomatic arsenal, and the new Portugal caucus will be a powerful addition to this network.”