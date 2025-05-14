Pope Leo XIV pledges continued ‘dialogue’ with Jewish people

AJC’s Rabbi Noam Marans told JNS it is gratifying that “the pope has affirmed the importance of strong Catholic-Jewish relations” so early in his tenure.

By Izzy Salant, JNS

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV sent a letter on May 8 to Rabbi Noam Marans, director of interreligious affairs at the American Jewish Committee, affirming his commitment to fostering Catholic-Jewish relations.

The letter, shared by AJC on Monday, states that the pope pledges “to continue and strengthen the church’s dialogue and cooperation with the Jewish people in the spirit of the Second Vatican Council’s declaration Nostra Aetate.”

“It is gratifying to see that, so early in his tenure, the pope has affirmed the importance of strong Catholic-Jewish relations,” Marans told JNS, adding that the letter was “unexpected but entirely welcome.”

“The pope recognizes that Nostra Aetate remains a call to action for stronger ties between the two faiths, and we stand ready to work with the Church to ensure that happens,” Marans added.

Nostra Aetate is the official 1965 declaration from the Vatican that states Jews cannot be collectively held responsible for the death of Jesus Christ and rejects antisemitism in all its forms.

“We are deeply moved that Pope Leo XIV, so early in his papacy, has reaffirmed his commitment to Catholic-Jewish relations,” AJC wrote. “As we approach the 60th anniversary of this landmark declaration, we look forward to working together to deepen understanding and cooperation.”