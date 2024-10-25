Paris: man suspected of wearing “Anti-Jewish” shirt in the metro arrested

A photograph of the man, from behind, was posted on social networks on Tuesday.

A man suspected of wearing an “Anti-Jewish” shirt in the Paris metro has been arrested.

According to press reports, police went to his home on Wednesday afternoon without finding him. Knowing he was wanted, the man then presented himself to the police. He has been placed in custody.

The suspect, aged 28, is described by those around him as ‘’intellectually limited.’’ An investigation was opened on Tuesday by the Paris public prosecutor’s office for “public incitement to hatred”. This offence carries a penalty of up to one year’s imprisonment.

Sandrine Sebbane, editorial director of Jewish radio station RCJ, posted a photograph of the man from behind on social networks on Tuesday.

The photo sparked a wave of indignation. “Zero tolerance for hatemongers ”, stated Paris police prefect.

In the first half of 2024, 887 anti-Semitic acts were recorded, according to Gérald Darmanin, the former Minister of the Interior, almost three times as many as during the same period in 2023.