EU Foreign Ministers to discuss later this month Dutch proposal to sanction Israel over Gaza

“The frustration among the EU member states, that we can’t stop this, is tremendous,” EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas told reporters after a two-day informal meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers in Warsaw.

European Union Foreign Ministers agreed on Thursday, during an informal meeting in Warsaw, to discuss later this month a proposal from Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp to review an EU-Israel trade pact over Israel’s ‘’ongoing blockade of humanitarian aid is in violation of international humanitarian law.’’ He urged urged collective action from the EU.

‘’The discussion on this proposal will take place on the next Foreign Affairs Council on the 20th of May,’’ said EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas told reporters on Thursday at a press conference after the ministerial meeting.

“The frustration among the EU member states, that we can’t stop this, is tremendous,” Kallas told reporters.

‘’The majority of European countries agreed that the situation in Gaza is untenable and rapidly deteriorating. These plans to intensify military operation in Gaza will lead to further suffering of civilian populatio,’’ she said.

She continued, ‘’ We reject any attempt of demographic or territorial changes in [the]Gaza Strip as well forced displacement of Palestinian population. We urge Israel to lift the blockade on Gaza immediately and ensure that the humanitarian aid reaches the people who are in need. The humanitarian aid has to respect the principles of humanitarian action, which means humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence. We also demand that all the remaining hostages are immediately released and the parties resume the ceasefire.’’

Ties between the EU and Israel — which are major trading partners — are governed by the EU-Israel Association Agreement which was signed in 2000 and deals with cooperation between the two sides in various sectors.

‘’Of course, we will be brainstorming what more[we can do. You know very well that on certain issues we have very divergent views. If you do not hear our discussions that we have inside the rooms, just listen to the European Parliament and the discussions there about Gaza and Israel, and you get the flavour what the differences are between different Member States,’’ she added.

Several Foreign Ministers took a very critical position on Israel’s expansion of military operations in Gaza and reportedly backed the Dutch proposal.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said that “it’s more important than ever that the voice of Europe raises against what is happening right now in Gaza.” He said the EU “will never accept the displacement of people” from Gaza.

Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said ‘’the world has clearly failed on the test of humanity. ‘’ “We have to act more seriously because we are really facing a clear violation of international law and humanitarian law,’’ she added.

Other foreign ministers present in Warsaw echoed Veldkamp’s words.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot said, “it’s time for the European Union and the whole international community to wake up. Honestly, what we are seeing is an absolute shame. It’s not acceptable.”

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel said he had spent much time in the region in recent months, but his pleas to Israel to show restraint have been in vain.

“I have the feeling they’re listening to no one. I fully understand they have pressure, and Hamas, and they still have hostages. But we have to be around to table to see how we can find solutions,” Bettel told reporters.

“We need to find a solution to that and not to give the impression to the Palestinians that at the end of the day, they won’t exist anymore,” he said.

But, as Kallas stressed, the EU is deeply divided over how to respond to the Gaza conflict with countries like Austria, Germany and Hungary backing the Israeli stance that military siege on Hamas in Gaza is needed to pressure Hamas to release the 59 hostages still held by the terrorist group since October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.