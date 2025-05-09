Belgian Prime Minister : ‘Security of the Jewish community remains paramount’

Bart De Wever announced that proceeds from the investigation into the Belgian Railways’ (NMBS) role in the Nazi deportations from Belgium during the Holocaust would be used for initiatives supporting the Jewish community.

“Images from the Middle East are misused to identify Jewish people with evil,” he deplored.

“I want to continue to put on my heart that the security of the Jewish community in Antwerp, and now in the rest of the country, remains paramount,’’ declared Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever Thursday evening at an annual Holocaust Remembrance ceremony organized by the Forum of Jewish Organizations.

His speech was almost entirely about the horror of the Holocaust, the importance of remembrance education and the safety of the Jewish community in times of rising anti-Semitism.

Bart De Wever also pointed out that anti-Semitism comes from different quarters. “The violent conflict in the Middle East, the images of which are burned into our eyes, is being misused by some to identify Jewish people with evil. This idea has always been dormant in far-right and Islamist circles, but very disturbingly, it is becoming increasingly normalized here in Europe on the left,” he said.

He talked about the city of Antwerp’s achievements on remembrance education such as a permanent exhibition in a museum and teaching packages for schools.

The Prime Minister also announced that proceeds from the investigation into the Belgian Railways’ (NMBS) role in the Nazi deportations during World War II would be used for initiatives supporting the Jewish community.

European Jewish Association (EJA) Chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin welcomed De Wever’s statements. “We highly commend Prime Minister De Wever for his heartfelt words and strong commitment during the Holocaust Remembrance event,” he said.

“His clear stance against antisemitism and his intention to invest in remembrance and educational initiatives represent important steps towards justice and healing.’’

He also emphasized the importance of translating this meaningful announcement into concrete action over the coming months: “Words are powerful, but actions are essential. We look forward to seeing these commitments put into practice swiftly and effectively.’’

‘’The EJA remains dedicated to collaborating with European governments and institutions in combating antisemitism, promoting remembrance and ensuring the safety and well being of Jewish communities across Europe,’’ Margolin said.