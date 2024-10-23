Opening of an investigation after photograph of man in Paris metro wearing “Anti-Jewish” shirt

“As soon as I was informed of these anti-Semitic incidents, I immediately instructed my departments to refer the matter to the Paris public prosecutor’s office,” said Laurent Nunez, Prefect of Paris. ” Zero tolerance for hatemongers,’’ he stressed.

An investigation was opened on Tuesday for “public provocation of hatred”, after an individual wearing an “Anti-Jewish” shirt was photographed on Monday in the Paris metro, France Info reported citing the Paris public prosecutor’s office.

The photograph of the man, from behind, was posted on social networks on Tuesday by Sandrine Sebbane, editorial director of Jewish radio station RCJ.

According to her, the man was on board metro line 13 at Saint-François-Xavier station on Monday afternoon at around 5:30pm.

RATP, the Paris metro company, said on X it ‘’condemns racism and anti-Semitism in the strongest possible terms, and is making itself available to the forces of law and order to help identify and apprehend anyone responsible for this type of act.’’ Tuesday, adding that“a complaint will be lodged”.

“Anti-Semitism has no place in our country”

“I was alerted today to a photo of an individual wearing a jersey emblazoned with the sinister words ‘Anti-Jewish’ on a metro train”, said Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France region which includes Paris. “We are currently working with RATP teams to verify and identify this individual, and to bring the necessary criminal proceedings. Anti-Semitism has no place in our country”, she added.

