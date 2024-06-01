No Israeli companies at Eurosatory arms and defence show, France decides

French President Emmanuel Macron declared this week that he is “ready to recognize a Palestinian state”, but doesn’t want “recognition for emotion”.

France has decided to ban Israeli companies from participating in this year’s annual Eurosatory arms and defence industry exhibition near Paris later this month, the French Defence Ministry announced.

“Following a decision by government authorities, there will not be an Israeli stand at the Eurosatory 2024 salon,” a spokesperson for the organisers confirmed.

The Defence Ministry told Reuters that: “conditions are no longer met to host Israeli companies at the show at a time when the President is calling for Israel to cease operations in Rafah.”

“In line with the statements made by the French president, we urgently need a ceasefire to ensure the protection of the people of Gaza, the release of all hostages and full access for humanitarian aid,” the French statement added.

The Eurosatory show is to take place 17-21 June.

According to Politico, France’s move to ban Israeli companies ‘’is one of the most concrete steps taken by France to show disapproval at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s unrelenting war on the Gaza Strip.’’

Following France’s announcement, Israeli former Defense Minister and member of the war cabinet Benny Gantz asked French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal to reconsider the move.

“I emphasized to him that the decision ultimately rewards terror, and asked that France re-consider the decision,” Gantz said.

Earlier this week, French President Emmanuel Macron declared that he is “ready to recognize a Palestinian state”, but doesn’t want “recognition for emotion”.

At a joint press conference with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, he said that he had “always defended two states as the political solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “However, he added: ”I wouldn’t make an emotional statement.

Spain, Ireland and Norway have recognized a Palestinian state. the existence of a Palestinian state on Tuesday. : “There are no taboos for France, and I am totally ready to recognize a Palestinian state. But I consider that this recognition must come at a useful moment, as part of a process,” said Macron.