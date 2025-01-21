New survey: Nearly half of all people worldwide hold elevated levels of antisemitic attitudes

According to the survey by the Anti-Defamation League, the countries and territories with the highest Index Scores include the West Bank and Gaza (97%), Kuwait (97%), and Indonesia (96%), while those with the lowest Index Scores are Sweden (5%), Norway (8%), Canada (8%), and the Netherlands (8%).

Nearly half of all people worldwide hold elevated levels of antisemitic attitudes, according to the latest Global 100 survey conducted by the Anti Defamation League (ADL).

The survey, coordinated with Ipsos and other research partners, found that 46 percent of the world’s adult population, an estimated 2.2 billion people, harbor deeply entrenched antisemitic attitudes, more than double compared to ADL’s first worldwide survey a decade ago and the highest level on record since ADL started tracking these trends globally.

First launched in 2014, the ADL Global 100 is considered as the world’s most extensive study of antisemitic attitudes globally.

For the latest survey, over 58,000 adults from 103 countries and territories were surveyed, representing 94 percent of the global adult population.

The survey also found that 20 percent of respondents worldwide have not heard about the Holocaust. Less than half (48 percent) recognize the Holocaust’s historical accuracy, which falls to 39 percent among 18- to 34-year-olds, highlighting a worrying demographic trend. Respondents younger than 35 also have elevated levels of antisemitic sentiments (50 percent), 13 percentage points higher than respondents over 50.

Despite the alarming findings about antisemitic attitudes and Holocaust awareness, Global 100 data highlights areas where governments can take action to begin to reverse these trends. Governments can count on the support of an encouraging majority (57%) of respondents globally who recognize that hate towards Jews is a serious problem in the world. This also holds true for a majority of respondents across all seven geographical regions, age groups, education levels, and political orientations.

“Antisemitism is nothing short of a global emergency, especially in a post-October 7 world. We are seeing these trends play out from the Middle East to Asia, from Europe to North and South America,” said ADL CEO onathan A. Greenblatt,

He added : “Negative attitudes towards Jews are an important pillar that ADL uses to assess overall levels of antisemitism within a country, and our findings are deeply alarming. It’s clear that we need new government interventions, more education, additional safeguards on social media, and new security protocols to prevent antisemitic hate crimes. This fight requires a whole-of-society approach – including government, civil society and individuals and now is the time to act.”

The Global 100 Index Score represents the percentage of respondents who answered “definitely true” or “probably true” to six or more of the 11 negative stereotypes about Jews that were tested. Three quarters (76%) of respondents in the Middle East and North Africa believe most of the 11 tropes to be true. Around half of the respondents in Asia (51%), Eastern Europe (49%), and Sub-Saharan Africa (45%) harbor high levels of antisemitic attitudes. The Americas (24%), Western Europe (17%), and Oceania (20%) have relatively lower levels of antisemitic attitudes, yet still around one in five adults harbor these sentiments.

According to the survey, the countries and territories with the highest Index Scores include the West Bank and Gaza (97%), Kuwait (97%), and Indonesia (96%), while those with the lowest Index Scores are Sweden (5%), Norway (8%), Canada (8%), and the Netherlands (8%).

“Antisemitic tropes and beliefs are becoming alarmingly normalized across societies worldwide. This dangerous trend is not just a threat to Jewish communities but a warning to us all. Even in countries with the lowest levels of antisemitic attitudes globally, we’ve seen many antisemitic incidents perpetrated by an emboldened small, vocal and violent minority. This is a wake-up call for collective action,’’ said Marina Rosenberg, ADL Senior Vice President for International Affairs.