New EU High Representative for foreign affairs, New approach on Israel and the Middle East ?

In her mission letter to the new EU foreign policy chief, Estonian Kaja Kallas, European Commission President Presideny von der Leyen wrote: ‘’ You will take forward a comprehensive EU Middle East Strategy with a view to the day after the war in Gaza, focusing on promoting all the steps needed for the two-state solution and strengthening partnerships with key regional stakeholders.’’

Next week, Kaja Kallas, the former Estonian Prime Minister designated to be the new EU Hign Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, effectively the Europen Union’s Foreign Minister, will appear before the European Parliament for her confirmation hearing. Kallas is in tandem being also appointed as vice-president of the European Commission.

Kallas was Prime Minister from January 2021 to July 2024 and was a member of the European Parliament in the Liberal group from 2014-2018.

The other Commissioners-designate are also to appear in public hearings at the European Parliament, after which the Commission as a whole needs to be approved in a single vote of consent by the European Parliament. Then, the European Council will have to formally appoint the Commission which will start officially on December for a five-year term.

But her two main priorities will undoubtedly be Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and new efforts to strengthen the EU’s security and defence capabilities, as Ursula von der Leyen, appointed for a second term, has said defence will be at the heart of her next European Commission.

In a letter to the European Parliament last month, in anticipation of her confirmation hearing, Kallas wrote: “How we respond to Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine tells the world who we are and the values we stand for,” she says. “We are still not doing and delivering enough. We need to do everything we can to help Ukraine win the war against Russia.”

Which approach towards Israel and the Middle East ?

She made no explicit reference to Israel and instead talks about “the crisis in the Middle East” and the need to advance a two-state solution.

‘’But she made it clear that it’s time to make a clean break from current EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell’s diplomacy and bring in a “more strategic” EU approach, wrote Politico.eu.

She said the U.S. “will remain the EU’s most consequential partner and ally” despite concerns about the outcome of November’s presidential election and refers to China a ‘’systemic rival’’ in reference to its moves to back Russia.

‘’While Russia’s war against Ukraine threatens the integrity of the European Union, there is an undeniable spillover effect of the crisis in the Middle East in the wake of the terrorist attacks of 7 October 2023, both as regards the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East and the highest level of antisemitism seen in Europe since the Holocaust,’’ she said.

‘’The EU must remain at the forefront of humanitarian efforts, working with all actors to support the pursuit of a just and comprehensive peace in the region, with a focus on promoting the two-state solution and strengthening partnerships with key regional stakeholders,’’ she said.

‘’If I am confirmed, I am thus determined to deploy all my efforts in my capacity as High Representative and Vice-President, and cooperating closely with the Commissioner for the Mediterranean, to put forward a comprehensive EU-Middle East Strategy and forge common EU positions.’’

The post of Commissioner for the Mediterranean, newly created within the European Commission, has been entrusted to Croatian Dubravka Šuica to work on a new Pact for the Mediterranean.

When Kallas was appointed in June, Israel was quite relieved as her predecessor, Spanish Josep Borrell has has a record of anti-Israel statements since October 7 and the Israeli military offensive against Hamas in Gaza.

Borrell’s statements and policy positions have often been perceived as hostile by Israeli officials and supporters, reflecting the continuing tensions between the EU and Israel since October 7 and provoking a split within the EU on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with Austria, Germany, Hungary and the Czech Republic believed to be more pro-Israel, while Ireland, Spain and Belgium appearing to more critical.

As Prime Minister of Estonia, a small Baltic country sharing a border with Russia, Kallas has appeared to support Israel’s actions since 7 October, while also calling for a two- state solution to instil stability in the region.

In April, she denounced Iran’s “unjustified” missile and drone attacks. “This is a serious escalation putting more lives at risk,” she said then.

In October last year, Kallas backed Israel’s offensive in Gaza, shortly after the Hamas-led 7 October attacks, arguing that “Israel is engaged in self-defense against terrorism”. “Israel has every right to defend itself. But it must do so in a way that spares innocent lives and respects the norms of international law,” she said.

All previous EU foreign policy chiefs, inlcuding Catherine Ashton, Federica Mogherini and Josep Borrell, have been very critical of Israel while Kallas’s choice is seen in Israel as a ‘’turning point’’ in EU-Israel relations.

After the Hamas invasion on October 7 and the massacre of 1,200 Israelis, Kallas shared on X the pro-Israel message of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“The scale of the brutality of the Hamas terrorist attack leaves us speechless. Defenseless people brutally murdered in cold blood in the streets. We stand by Israel and its people. Today, the flags of the EU and Israel fly side by side.’’

Daniel Schwammenthal, Director of the American Jewish Congress Transatlantic Institute, believes that “EU-Israel relations can only improve under the new leadership.”

MEP Lukas Mandl from Austrian also expressed the hope that after Borrell, who was “one-sided and ideological” about Israel, Kallas “will be better than her predecessor.”

She is expected to adopt a more balanced approach and seek consensus among the member states.

The European Jewish Association, a Brussels-based federation representing hundreds of Jewish communities across Europe, earlier this year expressed concern over what they called Josep Borrell’s ”clear and repeated anti-Israel bias that has been a significant contributory factor to the ongoing antisemitism and the vilification of the State of Israel.”

Ahead of Kaja Kallas’ confirmation hearing, EJA suggested the following for her to say: ”The EU must demand the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas. This is a non-negotiable first step toward any peace efforts in the region and a matter of basic human decency and international law.”

”A path to peace cannot be paved while innocent lives are used as bargaining tools. The EU calls on Hamas to release all hostages immediately, showing the world that the commitment to peace must begin with respect for human life and dignity.”

“We cannot ignore the reality that modern antisemitism often manifests itself through antizionism—hostility toward the idea of a Jewish state. The EU must stand firm against both forms of hatred, recognizing that opposition to Israel’s right to exist is often a veiled attack on Jewish communities everywhere.”

”Antisemitism and antizionism are interconnected threats that endanger not only Jewish communities but also the principles of tolerance and coexistence we cherish in Europe. The EU will act decisively against both.”