Netanyahu begins high-stakes US visit amid trade, security tensions

The Israeli prime minister met with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Sunday and is scheduled to visit the White House on Monday for talks with President Donald Trump.

By Joshua Marks, JNS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington on Sunday for a scheduled meeting the following day at the White House with U.S. President Donald Trump.

He was accompanied by his wife, Sara Netanyahu. The couple was seen disembarking from the Wing of Zion plane, signaling the start of a series of key meetings with U.S. officials following a diplomatic visit to Budapest that concluded on Sunday.

Soon after landing, Netanyahu held talks at Blair House with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The meeting was described by attendees as cordial and constructive, focusing on strengthening economic ties.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, shakes hands with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick at Blair House in Washington on April 6, 2025. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.

Before his stop in Washington, Netanyahu spent several days in the Hungarian capital, where he met with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. During their discussions, Orbán announced Hungary’s decision to exit the International Criminal Court (ICC), citing concerns about the court’s impartiality. Netanyahu commended the move, referring to it as a courageous and principled stance.

In Washington, a major topic on Netanyahu’s agenda is the newly implemented 17% tariff on Israeli exports to the United States, which has sparked apprehension in Israel. He is expected to advocate for tariff relief during his meetings.

Netanyahu and Trump are expected to discuss pressing regional security issues, including the ongoing Gaza conflict, the fate of Israeli citizens held by Hamas and escalating concerns over Iranian military activity.

There is speculation that Netanyahu may prolong his stay in Washington to hold an additional meeting with Vice President J.D. Vance, although this has yet to be officially confirmed