Jewish organisations in Belgium deplore King’s silence on the hostages in his national holiday speech

Jewish organizations in Belgium expressed regret that King Philippe of Belgium did not mention the Israeli hostages, did not recall Hamas’ responsibility and did not mention the “Manichean” position of the UN Secretary-General, in his speech on the occasion of the country’s national holiday.

In his annual televised speech, the King spoke Sunday about the many conflicts in the world and in particular the war in Gaza.

‘’I add my voice to all those who denounce the grave humanitarian abuses in Gaza, where innocent people are dying of hunger and falling under bombs, suffocated in their enclaves,’’ he said.

‘’The current situation has gone on far too long. It is a disgrace for all humanity. We support the UN Secretary General’s call for an immediate end to this unbearable crisis,’’ he added.

While welcoming the monarch’s desire ‘’to convey a message of humanity and peace in the face of the situation in Gaza’’, CCOJB, the coordination committee of Belgian Jewish organizations said in a statement that ‘’even though the King does not single out Gaza’s responsibilities, by supporting the UN Secretary-General’s appeal, his speech aligns itself with the latter’s violently anti-Israeli, Manichean position.’’

‘’This ignores Hamas’ responsibility for the barbaric acts of October 7, the situation of the Gazans and its refusal to accept any ceasefire solution,’’ the statement said.

‘’Above all, the Israeli hostages, whose abduction and confinement constitute crimes against humanity, are forgotten.’’

According to CCOJB, the King’s silence ‘’is striking, particularly at a time of resurgent anti-Semitism, with the Jewish community being the victim of increasingly worrying attacks directly linked to the situation in the Middle East and the conflation of issues that makes it responsible.’’

The Antwerp-based Forum of Jewish organization, also expressed its ‘’deep disappointment, incomprehension, and sadness at the authorities’ prolonged silence regarding the barbaric attack of October 7.’’

“Since that horrible day, dozens of hostages remain detained in the tunnels of Gaza, in inhumane conditions. For them and their families, every day of silence is one day too many,” the Forum, which represents Jewish communities in Flanders, said.

The Belgian Royal Palace could not be joined for a reaction on Tuesday.