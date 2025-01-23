Israel’s President Herzog unveils inaugural Voice of the People Council of 150 global leaders

The 150 Council members – 50 from Israel, 50 from North America, and 50 from other regions across the world – reflect a diversity of backgrounds and expertise.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog unveiled this week the inaugural Voice of the People Council, a 150-member global leadership initiative representing the diversity and resilience of the Jewish community worldwide.

‘’The new reality that we face since 7 October 2023, leaves no doubt, we are obligated to mobilize our best collective resources to arrive at practical and genuine solutions to the needs and challenges of the Jewish people around the world,’’ the President said.

This Council, which includes members from Israel and the Diaspora, was selected using an innovative algorithm to ensure inclusivity and next-generation leadership. It will lead a two-year mission addressing key challenges identified through the Voice of the People global survey, which has already garnered close to 10,000 responses. Thiis survey was launched in August to source opinions and insights on the future of the Jewish people from Jews worldwide,

The initiative’s launch follows the recent hostage-ceasefire deal, spotlighting the critical importance of unity and collective action within the Jewish community.

Each member brings a wealth of experience and a passion for creating meaningful change, making the Council a powerful force for progress. The Council includes communal professionals, academics, students, rabbis, hi-tech professionals, social media influencers, and entrepreneurs, and its members hail from every corner of the Jewish world, including the U.S., Australia, South Africa, France, Brazil, the U.K., Italy, Ukraine, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Turkey.

The Council will convene for a virtual kick-off in February 2025, followed by an in-person five-day conference in Israel in March.

Shirel Dagan-Levy, CEO of Voice of the People, said: ‘’With the unfolding hostage deal demonstrating both the gravity of the challenges we face and the power of collaborative efforts, this inaugural cohort of 150 members reflects the diversity, resilience, and shared destiny of our global community.’’