Israeli tourists arriving at Ibiza airport met with pro-Palestinian protest

The protesters displayed banners reading ‘’Children of Gaza are Starving to Death’ and ‘’Ibiza Free of IDF Killers and Zionists.’’

The incident occurred on the same day that more than 50 French Jewish youths were removed from a Vueling flight in Valencia, allegedly for singing in Hebrew and following anti-Israel rhetoric directed at them by staff of the low-cost airline.

Pro-Israel advocacy group ACOM says ”this unacceptable episode is yet another example of the alarming deterioration in the safety and well-being of Jews in Spain.’

Israeli tourists coming to spend their holidays on the Spanish island of Ibiza were met Wednesday at their arrival hall of the airport by protesters displaying banners reading ‘’Children of Gaza are Starving to Death’ and ‘’Ibiza Free of IDF Killers and Zionists.’’

The protest was organized by a group of ten people in the name of a platform ‘’Eivissa amb Palestina,’’according to Periodico de Ibiza newspaper.

The paper quoted a statement from the platform saying : “Showing them (the Israelis) that they are not welcome on the island after having intervened, directly or indirectly with their support, in the massacre of elderly people, women, men, boys and girls, all civilians, and exposing the population of Gaza to hunger and thirst in the midst of bombing, missile, drone and gas attacks, among other genocidal instruments, and constant displacement without basic medical or health care or basic supplies of any kind.’’

“The situation is so serious that to think that the murderers of all these children are on the beach enjoying themselves next to us makes my hair stand on end. We have to let them know that they are not welcome,” an activist was quoted as saying.

This incident took place on the same day that more than 50 French Jewish youths were removed from a Vueling flight in Valencia, also in Spain, allegedly for singing in Hebrew and following anti-Israel rhetoric directed at them by staff of the low-cost airline.

A mother of one of the vacationers, Karine Lamy, told i24 news channel that the children sang in Hebrew in the airplane until the flight crew told them to stop and threatened to call the police if they persisted. The children stopped but the police violently arrested the instructor and the minors, who participated in the Kineret summer camp, were forcibly removed from the plane.

Expressing its concern, the Federation of Jewish communities of Spain (FCJE) has called on Vueling to provide a ”detailed and documented” explanation to the eviction of the teenagers from the plane travelling to Paris. An eviction requested by the flight commander and carried out by Guardia Civil officers.

“We ask Vueling for detailed explanations accompanied by documentary evidence of what happened on board the plane, with special interest in clarifying whether there were possible discriminatory motivations of a religious nature towards minors,”FCJE said in a statement.

The Federation remarked that, so far, the testimonies published on social networks and in the media do not make it possible to clearly establish the origin of the incident. Therefore, it considers that it is up to the company to assume its responsibility in an immediate and transparent manner.

‘’It is the responsibility of the airline to provide immediate and transparent explanations about what happened, as well as an internal review to determine whether there was an inadequate protocol.’’

The Jewish group recalleds that demonstrations of joy or chanting on board are not isolated events and warnd that, if such expressions were the cause of the eviction, Vueling must publicly clarify it.

The FCJE also stressed that all airlines have an obligation ‘’to ensure the respect and dignity of all passengers’’, without distinction.

“This type of incidents that cause great concern and worry and that affect minors require clear and responsible institutional responses,’’ said the Federation.

“We at the FCJE reiterate our commitment to coexistence, mutual understanding and respect within a framework of security and order. We place ourselves at the disposal of all parties so that this unfortunate episode does not tarnish the memory of an unforgettable holiday,’’ the statement concludes.

Pro-Israel advocacy group in Spain ACOM (Action and Communication on the Middle East) said Thursday it has been in direct contact with the families and is actively investigating this alarming episode.

‘’ACOM is already taking the strongest possible legal action against all parties responsible, whether the airline, the aircraft crew, the police, or any other actor involved in this incident,’’ it said.

‘’This unacceptable episode is yet another example of the alarming deterioration in the safety and well-being of Jews in Spain. ACOM has been warning for years about this growing trend, and we will continue to act firmly in defense of the rights and dignity of our community,’’ it added.