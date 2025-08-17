Israeli hostage families launch ‘nation-wide shutdown’

Millions of Israelis were expected to participate in a nationwide strike on Sunday for the return of the remaining 50 hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, who have endured 681 days in appalling conditions. Major corporations, institutions, businesses and government authorities have confirmed they will permit employees to participate.

Last week, the Histadrut labor federation ruled out declaring backing a general strike.

“Unfortunately, and although my heart is bursting with anger, it would have no practical result,” said Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar-David.

“If I knew that a strike—not just for one day, but longer—would end the matter, stop the war and bring back the hostages, I would go for it with full force,” he said following a meeting with those behind the initiative.

During a 7:10 a.m. press conference on Sunday, hostages’ families appealed for public participation in street demonstrations and work stoppages.

Anat Angrest, whose son Matan is being held in Gaza, declared, “Today, an entire nation pressed the emergency brake. Today we stop everything to save the lives of 50 hostages and soldiers. The State of Israel stops today, so that every soldier knows that an entire nation stands behind him in times of trouble.”

Lishi Miran Levia, whose husband, Omri Miran, is a captive, said, “We promise Omri, Nimrod and Matan, to all the hostages and their families, to the bereaved families who stood by our side, to the parents of soldiers, to all the public that supports us, that this day is only the beginning. We draw strength from public support, and intend from here to escalate and intensify the struggle, until all the hostages are home. We have no choice.”

Not all hostages’ families support the strike. Tzvika Mor, the father of hostage Eitan Mor, who founded a separate hostages group, the Tikva Forum, told Ynet:

“We are opposed, of course. It has nothing to do with the hostages. This is a day of consolidation for the left,” he said. “The left’s protests are directed against the citizens of Israel and not against our enemies. There is no connection to the abductees.”

Iris Haim, whose son Yotam escaped captivity only to be killed in a case of mistaken identity by IDF soldiers in December 2023, also came out against the strike.

In a long Facebook post on Saturday evening, she wrote, “Shutting down the economy tomorrow, disrupting the already abnormal course of life, is a mistake in my opinion for several reasons.”

While everyone wants the hostages home, the strike will “achieve nothing” except to make those who participated in it feel good about themselves, she said.

It can only lead the country toward “complete chaos” and encourage the terrorist group Hamas, which sees that it’s succeeding in shutting down the Israeli economy. “It’s another small victory for Hamas, ” she said.

“I sympathize, I want, I am ready to make far-reaching concessions politically to stop the war and return the hostages if this is on the agenda. But I oppose the shutdown of the economy. lt has difficult implications for us. It’s another step leading to anarchy from which there will be no exit,” Haim said.

The strike began at 6:45 a.m. with an enormous display at “Hostage Square” in Tel Aviv, where a massive Israeli flag featuring photographs of the hostages was unfurled.

Demonstration organizers report that 400 protest focal points have been established nationwide.

Police issued preparatory statements at 6:01 a.m. emphasizing that “freedom of protest does not mean freedom to ignite fires, block main roads or harm the freedom of movement of many.”

Thousands of police officers will maintain positions at demonstration sites throughout Sunday.

Demonstrations are planned at corporate facilities and organizational headquarters, culminating in a main gathering at “Hostage Square.”

“Millions of Israeli citizens will cry out loudly today, with their feet, at intersections, in the square, on social networks and everywhere demanding ‘Bring them back now,’” said the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

During the shutdown, families plan to announce subsequent phases in their campaign for complete hostage repatriation.

The October Council, composed of hostage families and bereaved families who spearhead efforts to establish a state commission of inquiry into Oct. 7, initiated Sunday’s events. The “Free in Our Land” campaign, which coordinates protest organizations, cautioned drivers about blockages causing delays on major highways.

The day’s events are set to climax at 8 p.m. at “Hostage Square,” featuring captivity survivors, hostages’ families and others. Throughout Sunday, companies, organizations and southern Israeli communities will hold activities and demonstrations. The events commenced at 6:29 a.m., marking the precise time of the Hamas-led invasion of southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Beginning at 9 a.m., offices and business owners will organize hourly protest shifts at “Hostage Square.” Medical personnel will march to protest the deteriorating health of the hostages still held in the Gaza Strip.

Primary demonstration centers include Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa.

Tel Aviv

Activities in Tel Aviv began at 8 a.m. with a march from Antin Square at Tel Aviv University and demonstrations at the Elephant Junction, continuing until 9:30 a.m.

A concurrent demonstration at the intersection of Rokach and Namir streets, also in north Tel Aviv, lasted until 10:30 a.m., while a 9 a.m. rally was held at Tel Aviv City Hall Square, followed by the White Coat March from the Israeli Medical Association headquarters to “Hostage Square.”

At 10:40 a.m., motorized convoys traversed Tel Aviv neighborhoods, and between noon and 2 p.m., a central demonstration is planned at the intersection of Kaplan Street and Begin Road.

Academic community rallies are to begin at 5 p.m. at “Hostages Square,” with a 7 p.m. march departing from the Tel Aviv–Savidor Center railway station toward the square. The main “Israel Stops” event is to begin at “Hostage Square” at 8 p.m.

Haifa

Activities in Haifa began at 7:30 a.m. at Sefer Square, continuing until 9 a.m., with midday mall protests at the Grand Canyon shopping center. Demonstrations are planned to resume at 4 p.m. at Ziv Square, with protesters returning to Sefer Square between 5 and 7 p.m.

Jerusalem

Jerusalem features numerous protest locations, with the demonstrations scheduled for 7:10-10:15 a.m., including areas near the President’s Residence, Mitzpeh Valley and the Oranim Junction. A 9:30 a.m. march departed from Givat Ram.

Beersheva

Beersheva demonstrations took place at the Government Quarter between 9 and 11 a.m. and were set to be held opposite the IDF Southern Command headquarters between 4 and 6 p.m.

Organizers expect approximately 200 chartered buses to arrive at “Hostage Square” on Sunday, with six motorized protest convoys departing at 7:30 a.m. from various locations, including Dor Alon gas and rest stations on Highway 6, Latrun and Tel Aviv.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.