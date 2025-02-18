Israeli Foreign Minister to visit Brussels despite push to arrest him

Gideon Sa’ar, who rejects the legal moves against him, will meet EU counterparts to discuss the Association and Cooperation agreement between the EU and Jerusalem.

By JNS and EJP

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Monday that he would travel to Brussels next week to meet his European counterparts, despite attempts to prosecute him there on disputed charges of war crimes.

“For the first time in years, an Association Council meeting between Israel and the European Union will take place, with the participation of European foreign ministers,” Sa’ar in a statement said about the purpose of his visit, which he added was at the invitation of E.U. High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas.

The EU-Israel Association Council, which is scheduled to meet on Monday 24 on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, is responsible for managing and steering the cooperation agreement between Israel and the European Union. It convened online in 2022, but has not gathered in person for more than ten years, partly because critics of Israel within the E.U. had blocked it.

According to the EU, during the Association Council, ”the parties will engage in a political dialogue, focusing on the conflict in Gaza and Israeli-Palestinian relations, regional issues including Iran, and global issues.”

The discussion will then cover EU-Israel bilateral relations.

The Association Council will be chaired by EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas (who is also Vice-President of the European Commission) and by Minister Gideon Sa’ar, in the presence of Dubravka Šuica, European Commissioner for the Mediterranean, and representatives of EU member states.

“In Brussels, I will also hold a series of meetings with senior officials from E.U. institutions,” said Sa’ar. “I believe in a positive, direct and credible dialogue, even in cases where there are differences of opinion. We must stand tall and present Israel’s position according to our national interests.”

According to Belgian media, a local organization focused on lawfare against Israelis has petitioned Belgian authorities to arrest Sa’ar upon his arrival.

“I’ve heard about the ridiculous complaint filed against me by a gang of Holocaust deniers, supporters of abducting Israeli civilians and admirers of the late [Hezbollah chief Hassan] Nasrallah,” Sa’ar said about the complaint by the Hind Rajab Foundation, a newly established body headed by Hezbollah supporter Dyab Abou Jahjah. “It has no significance whatsoever, and I am certain that this visit will be successful in advancing our foreign relations.”

Ireland, a European Union member state, has accused Israel of genocide. And Belgium, under its previous government, signaled its willingness to promote South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel for alleged genocide at the International Court of Justice. Other E.U. countries, including Germany and Hungary, have rejected the allegations.

Several E.U. countries, including Spain and France, have imposed an arms embargo on Israel in connection with its war on Hamas in Gaza following the terrorist group’s invasion of Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, when its terrorists murdered some 1,200 people and abducted another 251.

Sa’ar said his visit is “part of the broader reality in which the world increasingly recognizes the value of Israel as a pillar of stability and strength in a highly unstable and dangerous region. This is the foundation of everything.”

On March 17, High Representative Kallas will co-chair with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa “the first ever EU Palestinian high level dialogue” on the margins of the following Foreign Affairs Council.

“This will be an opportunity to discuss the EU support for the Palestinians and the full range of regional and also bilateral issues,” said EU Commission spokesperson for foreign affairs Anouar El Anouni.