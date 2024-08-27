Israeli forces rescue alive a hostage in the southern Gaza Strip

Qaid Farhan Alkadi, 52, from the Arab Bedouin Negev city of Rahat, was rescued in a “complex operation.”

By JNS

Israeli forces rescued alive a hostage in the southern Gaza Strip who was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, the Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Qaid Farhan Alkadi, 52, from the Arab Bedouin Negev city of Rahat, was rescued in a “complex operation” by Shayetet 13, the 401st Brigade, Yahalom, and ISA forces under the command of the 162nd Division.

The military said that the father of 11 is in stable medical condition and is being transferred for medical checks at a hospital. His family has been updated and the IDF is accompanying them.

“Israeli security forces will continue to operate with all means to bring home the hostages,” the statement said.