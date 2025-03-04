Israeli Economy and Trade Minister: ‘We value very much our relations with the EU’

Under the slogan ‘What is good for Europe is good for Israel’, Nir Barkat presented in the European Parliament a groundbreaking policy shift which is intended to simplify the import process from Europe, reduce administrative barriers and create new market opportunities.

Israeli Minister of Economy and Trade, Nir Barkat, presented Tuesday in the European Parliament in Brussels Israel’s new Import Reform aimed at strengthening Israel-Europe trade through alignment with EU technical regulation.

Under the slogan ‘What is good for Europe is good for Israel’, the minister emphasized that the groundbreaking policy shift is intended to simplify the import process from Europe, reduce administrative barriers and create new market opportunities.

He addressed members of the European Parliament delegation for relations with Israel during a visit in Brussels where he also met with European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic and explained how he sees the collaboration between Israel and the European Union.

Israel, he said, aims to foster greater competition, increase product diversity and thus lower the cost of living for Israeli consumers. In turn, European and other exporters aligned with the EU regulations can gain a more direct and efficient access to Israel’s dynamic market.

The reform touches on four critical sectors : standardization, food, cosmetics and energy labeling.

‘’We value very much our relations with the EU,’’ he said as he reminded that the EU remains Israel’s main trade partner.

“We can learn a lot from Israel,,’’ said German MEP Hildegarde Bentele, the new Chair of the European Parliament delegation for relations with Israel, who hosted the meeting with the minister.

Minister Barkat also discussed the Iranian threat and Gaza, speaking of the urgent need to have all the hostages return home and to make that Gaza doesn’t poses a terrorist threat for Israel anymore and that Hamas be eliminated.’’

‘’Israel strives for peace. We had peace with Egyp and Jordan. Since four years we have the Abraham Accords. We want to expand these accords with Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and other states,’’ he said.

‘’Some Palestinians in the West Bank, who are tired with the situation, may joint the Abraham Accords,’’ he said.

‘’Palestinians should decide : do they want the West Bank to become Dubai or another Gaza?,’’ he added, suggesting a tribes federation for the West Bank on the model of the United Arab Emirates.

Barkat’s visit, which followed last week’s meeting of the EU-Israel Association Council in the presence of Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, is another sign of the improving standing of Israel within the EU.