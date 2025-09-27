Israeli attack on Iran nuke program ‘will go down in annals of military history,’ Netanyahu tells UN

Netanyahu looked out on those disrupting the proceedings and called everyone’s attention to the hostages, who continue “languishing in the dungeons of Gaza.” The Israeli premier then held up the map—identifying the “curse” of Syria, Iraq and Iran—that he had shown at the assembly last year.

“This axis threatened the peace of the entire world,” he said. “It threatened the ability of our region and the very existence of my country, Israel.”

Over the past year, Israel has “hammered” the Houthis, “crushed” the bulk of Hamas, “crippled” Hezbollah, “destroyed” Assad’s government in Syria, deterred Iran’s militias in Iraq and most importantly in the last decade, Netanyahu said, it “devastated” Iran’s atomic weapons and ballistic missiles program.

“Remember those beepers, pagers? We paged Hezbollah,” he said. “Believe me, they got the message.”

After crossing the threats off the map that he held up, Netanyahu added that Israel’s attack on Iranian nuclear sites “will go down in the annals of military history.”

“I want to thank President Trump for his bold and decisive action,” the Israeli prime minister said. “President Trump and I promised to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, and we delivered on that promise.”

Netanyahu called for sanctions on Iran to snap back and for Iran’s nuclear stockpile to be destroyed.

There is still work to be done closer to home, too. Israel rebounded from its darkest day and delivered “one of the most stunning military comebacks in history, but we are not done yet,” he said. “The final remnants of Hamas are holed up in Gaza City.”

Israel has to finish the job as soon as possible, because Hamas has vowed to repeat the Oct. 7 attacks as often as it can.

“Much of the world no longer remembers Oct. 7,” Netanyahu said. “But we remember. Israel remembers Oct. 7.” He encouraged attendees to zoom in using their phones on a QR code lapel pin that he wore that links to a website with graphic images and videos of the Oct. 7 attacks.

Netanyahu then addressed the hostages directly in Hebrew and English in the hopes that they would hear his message via “massive” speakers he had set up around Gaza.

“Our brave heroes, this is Prime Minister Netanyahu speaking to you live from the United Nations. We have not forgotten you, not even for a second,” he said. “The people of Israel are with you. We will not falter and we will not rest until we bring all of you home.”

Netanyahu told the assembly that thanks to Israeli intelligence, his words were also being streamed live to Gazan cell phones. He addressed “the remaining Hamas leaders” and the “jailers of our hostages.”

“Lay down your arms,” he said, raising his voice. “Let my people go. Free the hostages. All of them. The whole 48. Free the hostages now.”

“If you do, you will live,” he said. “If you don’t, Israel will hunt you down.”

Netanyahu told the assembly that Israel’s fight against global terror is also the West’s fight and that those who recognized a Palestinian state give the “ultimate reward” to “intolerant fanatics,” noting that “nearly 90% of Palestinians supported the attack on Oct. 7.

“Giving the Palestinians a state one mile from Jerusalem after Oct. 7 is like giving Al-Qaeda a state one mile from New York City after Sept. 11,” he said. “This is sheer madness. It’s insane, and we won’t do it.”

Netanyahu told Western leaders that “Israel will not allow you to shove a terror state down our throats.”

“We will not commit national suicide, because you don’t have the guts to face down a hostile media and antisemitic mobs demanding Israel’s blood,” he said.

The Israeli premier was more optimistic about the potential for peace with Syria and Lebanon.

“We have begun serious negotiations with the new Syrian government,” Netanyahu said. “I believe an agreement can be reached that respects Syria’s sovereignty and protects both Israeli security and the security of the minorities in the region, including the Druze minority.”

“Peace between Israel and Lebanon is possible as well. I call on the Lebanese government to also begin direct negotiations with Israel,” he added.”

“I’m sure that if the Lebanese Government persists in its goal of disarming Hezbollah, peace will come very speedily and very readily,” Netanyahu said.