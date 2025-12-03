Israel sending official to talks in Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed Acting National Security Council head Gil Reich “to send a representative on his behalf to a meeting with government-economic officials in Lebanon,” it said.

The meeting will mark “a first attempt to create a basis for economic relations and cooperation” with Beirut, the PMO statement added.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajj told Lebanon’s MTV television station last month that the “military solution” has not worked with Israel, so Beirut should pursue a political-diplomatic option.

Asked if he would consider direct negotiations with the Jewish state, Rajj said, “Whatever it takes. Personally, I have no taboos. I will accept whatever the government decides, without any problem.”

“It is in our interest that UNSC Resolutions 1701 and 1559, and even the cessation of hostilities, are implemented,” the top diplomat told MTV.