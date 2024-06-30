Israel relieved: Estonian Prime Minister Kallas to replace hostile Borrell as EU foreign policy chief

In October last year, Kaja Kallas backed Israel’s offensive in Gaza, shortly after the Hamas-led 7 October terror attacks, arguing that “Israel is engaged in self-defense against terrorism”.

Israel must be relieved. Josep Borrell, the European Union’s High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, better known as the EU foreign policy chief, who has a record of anti-Israel statements since October 7 and the Israeli military offensive against Hamas in Gaza, is set to be replaced by Estonia’s current Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who is known to be pro-Israel as she better understands what is for a country to be under constant attacks.

On Friday, the 27 EU leaders selected Kallas as the EU’s next foreign policy chief after Ursula von der Leyen of Germany was nominated for a second five-year term as president of the European Commission, the EU’s powerful executive body.

EU leaders also selected former Portuguese Prime Ministers Antonio Costa as the next President of the European Council and replace Belgian Charles Michel.

The nominations have to be confirmed by the European Parliament in mid-July.

Following her selection, Kallas, who is very pro-Ukraine in the war launched by Russia, said in a press conference that her new role is “an enormous responsibility in this time of geopolitical tensions.”

“There’s war in Europe, but there’s also growing instability globally,” she added.

Borrell’s replacement Kallas has appeared to support Israel’s actions since 7 October, while also calling for a two- state solution to instil stability in the region.

On Israel, Kallas denounced Iran’s “unjustified” missile and drone attacks on Israel in April.

“This is a serious escalation putting more lives at risk,” the Estonian Prime Minister. said in a statement.

All previous EU foreign policy chiefs, inlcuding Catherine Ashton, Federica Mogherini and Josep Borrell, have been very critical of Israel while Kallas’s choice is seen in Israel as a ‘’turning point’’ in EU-Israel relations.

Moreover, the fact that Hungary, the most pro-Israel country among EU member states, takes over the presidency of the EU Council of Ministers on July 1 provides an additional opportunity for Israel to improve it’s stance in the EU, according to an Israeli diplomatic source.