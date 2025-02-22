Israel redeems five hostages from Hamas captivity in Gaza

The freed hostages are Eliya Cohen, Avera Mengistu, Omer Shem Tov, Tal Shoham and Omer Wenkert; Hisham al-Sayed is also set to be released.

By Charles Bybelezer, JNS

Israel on Saturday redeemed five living hostages from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip: Eliya Cohen, 27, Avera Mengistu, 39, Omer Shem Tov, 22, Tal Shoham, 40, and Omer Wenkert, 23.

A sixth Israeli, Hisham al-Sayed, 36, was set to be freed later in the day.

Cohen, Shem Tov, Shoham and Wenkert were all abducted during the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, while Mengistu and al-Sayed suffer from mental illness and crossed into the Strip over a decade ago.

This six Israeli hostages set to be freed from Gaza on Feb. 22. Top, from left: Omer Shem-Tov, Tal Shoham, Eliya Cohen. Bottom, from left: Avera Mengistu, Hisham al-Sayed, Omer Wenkert. Credit: Courtesy.

Hamas released Mengistu and Shoham during a propaganda ceremony in southern Gaza’s Rafah, while Cohen, Shem Tov and Wenkert were freed in a similar exchange in Nuseirat in the Palestinian enclave’s center.

Al-Sayed is reportedly slated to be handed over in Gaza City.

Shoham’s family released a statement hailing the “unforgettable moment,” while urging the government to do everything in its power to bring home the remaining captives.

“We thank all the people of Israel who stood with us through all the long days of pain and suffering. During these days, we need privacy for Tal, Adi, and the children,” said the statement.

“At this crucial moment in our lives, our only request is to seize this window of opportunity to secure a deal that will bring fathers back to their children—children need their fathers—and return all hostages home: the living for rehabilitation and the deceased for eternal rest.”

Avera Mengistu returns to Israel after being held captive by Hamas in Gaza for over 10 years, Feb. 22, 2025. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Added Mengistu’s relatives: “Our family has endured 10 years and five months of unimaginable suffering. During this time, there have been continuous efforts to secure his return, with prayers and pleas, some silent, that remained unanswered until today. … We ask that these moments be respected, and that we be granted the peace and rest we so desperately need.”

The hostages were all handed over to Red Cross representatives and driven to meetings point in Gaza, where they were transferred to Israeli special forces.

The captives were then taken back to Israel, where they underwent a preliminary physical and psychological examination at an army facility near Kibbutz Re’im, located close to the border, and to meet with their families.

“The commanders and soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces salute and embrace the returning hostages as they make their way home to the State of Israel,” said the military in a statement.

In exchange, Israel was set to release on Saturday 602 Palestinian terrorists, including 50 serving life sentences, 60 serving long terms and 47 re-arrested after the 2011 swap for captive IDF soldier Gilad Shalit.

More than 100 of the Palestinian terrorists will reportedly be deported.

Palestinian terrorists in Gaza are still holding 64 hostages (including al-Sayed), 36 of whom have been confirmed dead.

Below are short bios of the hostages freed on Saturday: