Israel deports 137 flotilla activists to Istanbul

Israel on Saturday deported 137 additional participants of the “Global Sumud Flotilla” that was intercepted while attempting to run the Gaza blockade, the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem announced.

The activists, nationals of the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Algeria, Mauritania, Malaysia, Bahrain, Morocco, Switzerland, Tunisia and Turkey, were deported to Istanbul, it stated.

“These individuals, who arrived under the guise of ‘humanitarian aid,’ made it clear—through their actions, their rejection of all proposals by Israel, Italy and Greece to peacefully transfer the aid, and the small quantity of aid they actually carried on their boats—that their true goal was provocation in the service of Hamas, not humanitarian assistance,” the ministry said.

Jerusalem noted that while it sought to expedite proceedings to expedite all roughly 500 participants who were arrested in the Israeli-enforced interception zone around the coast of Gaza, some have deliberately obstructed the legal process, “preferring instead to linger in Israel.

“At the same time, several foreign governments have shown reluctance to accept flights that would return these provocateurs,” it said, adding that the remaining activists would be deported “as swiftly as possible.”

The Israel Defense Forces in an overnight operation on Sept. 23 boarded dozens of boats of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arresting almost 500 activists.

“Hamas-Sumud passengers on their yachts are making their way safely and peacefully to Israel, where their deportation procedures to Europe will begin. The passengers are safe and in good health,” the Foreign Ministry said. No incidents were reported during the operation.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and Rima Hassan, a French European parliamentarian of Arab origin, were among those detained.

The IDF revealed on Friday that the operation at sea, which involved several Israeli Navy units, including Flotilla (Shayetet in Hebrew) 13 commandos, Flotilla 3 missile boats and the Snapir protection and harbor security unit, entailed the interception of 42 flotilla vessels.

The chief of the IDF General Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, was present throughout the operation, at the Israeli Navy’s command center at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, and maintained continuous contact with the commanders involved and present during the operation. He expressed deep appreciation for the sailors’ actions.

The operation was commanded at sea by Israeli Navy commander Vice Adm. David Saar Salama.

“Any attempt to breach the maritime security blockade will be stopped far from our shores. I have full confidence in you that you will carry out the mission successfully while upholding our values,” Salama told navy units before they departed for the operation.

The declared objective of the Global Sumud Flotilla—sumud meaning “steadfastness” in Arabic—was to “to break the illegal siege on Gaza by sea, open a humanitarian corridor and end the ongoing genocide.”

Jerusalem maintains that its naval blockade on the enclave, imposed on Jan. 3, 2009, is compatible with international law. It aims to prevent weapons, terrorists and funds from entering or exiting Gaza by sea.

In June, Israel blocked another flotilla to the coastal enclave. Thunberg, who also participated in that flotilla, was returned to Stockholm and, along with 11 others, banned from the Jewish state for 100 years.

Thunberg has complained to the Swedish embassy of being subjected to harsh treatment in Israeli custody, The Guardian reported on Saturday.

In correspondence sent by Stockholm’s foreign ministry to people close to Thunberg, and seen by The Guardian, an official who has visited her in prison said she claimed she was detained in a cell infested with bedbugs, with too little food and water.

The Swedish detainee was allegedly also forced to hold flags, according to The Guardian, which said that the identity of the flags was unknown.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee responded on Saturday, “Well, Greta, forgive me for not weeping over your substandard bed, but your conditions for 2 days are FAR better than those of the hostages being held for 2 yrs by Hamas who sponsored your worthless boat ride.”