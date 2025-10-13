Indonesia denies president to visit Israel

Indonesia’s government on Monday dismissed reports that President Prabowo Subianto plans to travel to Israel this week, saying no such trip is scheduled.

Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Sugiono told local media there was “no such plan,” explaining that Prabowo will return to Jakarta following his participation in the Gaza peace summit held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The statement contradicts multiple reports in Israeli media suggesting preparations were being made for a groundbreaking visit by the Indonesian leader as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.

Israel’s Channel 12 and other outlets cited unnamed sources indicating Prabowo could arrive this week for what would have been a historic first visit by a head of state from the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation.

Such a visit would have portended a potential normalization of ties with the Jewish state, and Indonesia had been named as one of those states with which Washington is seeking to expand the Abraham Accords cemented during U.S. President Donald Trump’s first term.

On Sep. 23, Subianto delivered a speech at the United Nations General Assembly annual convention in New York, suggesting a shift in his country’s stance over Israel.

“We must have an independent Palestine, but we must also, we must also recognize, we must also respect, and we must also guarantee the safety and security of Israel. Only then we can have real peace. Real peace. No more hatred and suspicion. The only solution is this one: the two-state solution,” he said.

Subianto offered to contribute “20,000 or more of our sons and daughters” to serve in a multinational force to help provide security under a two-state arrangement. He closed his speech with greetings in numerous languages, including “shalom” in Hebrew.

In May, Subianto said that Jakarta would recognize Israel if it recognized a Palestinian state.

“The two-state solution and the freedom of Palestine is the only way to achieve the true peace. We must acknowledge and guarantee Israel’s rights as a sovereign country that must be paid attention to and guaranteed safety,” he added.

Subianto’s potential visit comes on the backdrop of Jakarta’s decision to bar Israel’s team of gymnasts from the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships taking place in the Indonesian capital on Oct. 19-25.

“The government will not grant visas to Israeli gymnasts who intend to attend the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta,” Yusril Ihza Mahendra, the coordinating minister for legal, human rights, immigration and correction, said on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.