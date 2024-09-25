IDF Northern Command chief hints at possible ground op in Lebanon

“We need to change the security situation,” said Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin.

By JNS

Israel Defense Forces Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin said on Wednesday that the army needs to be prepared for a potential ground invasion of Lebanon to remove the threat posed by Hezbollah.

“We need to change the security situation. We need to be very strongly prepared to enter [Lebanon] in a [ground]maneuver,” Gordin stated.

“We have entered a new phase of the campaign, and we are now in ‘Operation Northern Arrows,’” he said during a visit with commanders and soldiers of the IDF’s 7th Brigade on the country’s northern border.

“The operation began with a significant blow to Hezbollah’s capabilities, focusing on their firepower capabilities, and a very significant hit on the organization’s commanders and operatives,” he added.

Jerusalem has escalated attacks on Hezbollah since adding the return of evacuated Israeli civilians to the north as an official war goal on Sept. 17.

Hezbollah has attacked Israel nearly daily since Oct. 8, firing thousands of rockets, missiles and drones. The attacks have killed more than 40 people and caused widespread damage. Tens of thousands of Israeli civilians remain internally displaced due to the violence.