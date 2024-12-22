Hundreds of Jewish teens gather in Berlin to recite ‘Shema Yisrael’

Some 44% of European Jewish youth have faced antisemitic harassment.

By Nissan Shtrauchler, Israel Hayom via JNS

In a powerful display of Jewish pride and resilience, hundreds of Jewish youth from across Europe gathered at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate—once a symbol of Nazi power—to celebrate their identity, despite rising antisemitism throughout the continent.

The European Jewish Youth Congress, which took place from Dec. 13-15 and was organized by Chabad‘s global CTeen movement, brought together young Jewish leaders for a three-day conference focused on community building and cultural preservation in challenging times.

Standing where Hitler’s forces once marched, they joined together in declaring “Shema Yisrael” (“Hear, O Israel”), followed by a performance of the Israeli song “Tamid Ohev Oti” (“God Always Love Me”), more commonly known as “Od Yoter Tov.”

Over the three days, the youth engaged in a program addressing their pressing concerns, including discussions about the challenges facing Jewish communities and strategies for addressing them. The gathering was led by Berlin’s Chief Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal and attended by notable figures, including Israeli Ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor.

My message is clear: if there is one thing the October 7 massacre taught us, it is that terror is closer than we want to believe and that its violence knows no boundaries.

Founded 15 years ago by Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky, who heads Chabad’s global emissary network, the congress aims to unite Jewish young people worldwide. “This distinctive youth movement represents the most effective path toward building the Jewish future globally,” said his son and successor, Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky.

The conference proceeded under heightened security, reflecting a difficult year for Jewish communities worldwide, especially in Western Europe, where antisemitism metrics continue their upward trend.

Current data reveals that 44% of Jewish youth have faced antisemitic harassment while 41% contemplate emigration due to safety concerns, and 45% avoid visible Jewish symbols.

Young Jews attend a three-day conference in Berlin focused on community building and cultural preservation, December 2024. Credit: Courtesy.

“During these turbulent times across Europe, this seminar stands as compelling evidence that the Jewish people endure,” Teichtal said. “These challenging circumstances have actually strengthened the bonds among Jewish youth, who now share a deeper sense of family connection.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.