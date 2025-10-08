Greta Thunberg uses Israeli hostage pic in Palestinian prisoner post

“Ignorance blinded by hate is trending: Greta Thunberg posted about ‘Palestinian prisoners’ using the image of Israeli hostage Evyatar David—starved, abused, and forced by Palestinian Hamas to dig his own grave,” the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem wrote on X Tuesday.

David is a 24-year-old Israeli who was abducted by Hamas terrorists during the Supernova music festival massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been held hostage in Gaza for nearly two years. Recent videos released by Hamas show him severely emaciated, forced to dig what he claims will be his own grave, and suffering from abuse in a cramped underground tunnel.

Thunberg is a 22-year-old environmental crusader who has recently become a vocal advocate for the Palestinians and highly critical of the Jewish state’s policies in Gaza. She was among more than 170 aid flotilla activists deported by Israel on Monday after they attempted to breach its naval blockade of Gaza to deliver what Israeli authorities described as a minuscule amount of aid supplies.

Thunberg and fellow campaigners were apprehended by Israeli forces, held in custody and flown to Athens, where she was greeted by fellow critics of the Jewish state.

U.S. President Donald Trump slammed Thunberg on Monday, calling her a “troublemaker.”

“You mean she’s no longer into the environment and now she’s doing this? She’s a troublemaker, she has anger management problems, and she should see a doctor,” Trump said. “She’s so angry, she’s so crazy, you can have her.”