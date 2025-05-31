Green paint sprayed on several places associated with the Jewish community in Paris

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau expressed his “immense disgust at these heinous acts targeting the Jewish community.” He requested that security measures for the Jewish community be strengthened during the Shavuot holiday.

Several places associated with the Jewish community were sprayed with green paint during the night of Friday to Saturday, in the Marais district of central Paris, French media reported.

Kosher restaurant ‘Chez Marianne’’, the Shoah Memorial, the Tournelles Synagogue and the Agoudas Hakhelios Synagogue were targeted, said Le Figaro newspaper. “The facts were noted by police officers on patrol at around 5:15 a.m., and a review of the memorial shows an individual dressed all in black tagging at 4:35 a.m.,” a police source told the newspaper.

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau expressed his “immense disgust at these heinous acts targeting the Jewish community.” In a telegram sent to prefects on Friday, he requested that security measures for the Jewish community be strengthened during the Shavuot holiday, from the evening of Sunday to the evening of Tuesday.

He explained that these measures were necessary due to “persistent international tensions, particularly in the Middle East,” which “require extreme vigilance, especially with regard to demonstrations and religious sites.” The minister also noted that “anti-Semitic acts account for more than 60% of anti-religious acts, and the Jewish community is particularly vulnerable.”

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said she “condemns these acts of intimidation in the strongest possible terms.” “Anti-Semitism has no place in our city or in our Republic.. We will file a complaint,” she said.

No information about the motives has been released so far. “Everyone is linking this to Palestine, but we are neutral,” said the manager of the restaurant “Chez Marianne,” which has been an institution in Paris’s 4th arrondissement since 1976 and welcomes both Jewish and Muslim personalities.