French abroad voting: the new face is Philippe Hababou Solomon, who focuses on peace and dialogue

This week, the French legislative elections will take place, anticipated by the decision of President Macron, following the results of the European elections, writes Louis Auge in EU Reporter.

The French in France and abroad are called upon to vote for the renewal of the National Assembly. In addition to the millions of French people voting across France, hundreds of thousands of citizens residing abroad will vote in electoral districts worldwide. The 8th constituency includes Italy, the Vatican, San Marino, Israel, Turkey, Greece, Cyprus, and Malta. Israel is the leading country in the district in terms of the number of French residents, with about 90,000 people, followed by Italy with 35,000 eligible voters. All registered voters have the right to vote through various methods (electronic, physical, or by mail) and can be decisive in the election of their representative in the Paris parliament.

With the start of this rapid election campaign, a new face immediately emerged as a candidate in the district: entrepreneur Philippe Hababou Solomon, a Jew of Tunisian origin, with French and Israeli citizenship, living between London and Dubai. Successful businessman, he decided to step in to be of service to his compatriots abroad and thus better contribute to dialogue and cooperation between governments and countries, given his origins and his knowledge of different cultures and political realities.

Solomon, who arrived in Rome last Thursday for a series of meetings, immediately clarified that his main commitment is the support of the French residing in Israel and Italy, also expressing the desire to actively contribute to the peace process in the Middle East given his vast network of contacts and extensive international experience alongside presidents and governments worldwide, particularly in mediating complex conflicts in Africa and the Middle East. Solomon stated that he wants to make his knowledge, skills, and mediation ability available to address many of the tense situations that plague the region and in which France can play a crucial role in finding solutions, peace, and stability. “My experience allows me to understand the many different cultures, dynamics, and the need for mediation in conflict contexts; we all need to work for peace by recognizing the key players and overcoming religious hatred,” Solomon said.

Philippe Hababou Solomon also emphasized his intention to be a bridge for friendship between Israel, Italy, and France, committing himself to defending liberal principles and the free market, as well as fighting against anti-Semitism and hatred. “I don’t make empty promises, but I am at the disposal of my compatriots to solve their daily problems. I want to promote a stronger bond between France and Italy and defend the values that unite us, overcoming the foolish and traditional tensions between our governments. The presence of many French people in Italy shows how we are brotherly peoples capable of valuing this closeness, just as France must vigorously defend Israel’s right to defend itself,” concluded Solomon.

French citizens residing in the aforementioned countries, who are of legal age and registered on the consular electoral lists, can therefore vote online from Tuesday, June 25, at 12:00 PM until Thursday, June 27, at 12:00 PM, in the appropriate section of the “Le ministère de l’Europe et des Affaires” telematic portal, accessible via the following link: https://www.diplomatie.gouv.fr/fr/services-aux-francais/voter-a-l-etranger/modalites-de-vote/vote-par-internet/

On June 30, the first round of in-person voting will take place at the Consulates for voters registered on the Consular Electoral List (LEC), while in the preceding days, those who have activated this option and received the electoral package will vote by mail. The two candidates who obtain the most votes will go to the runoff on July 7.