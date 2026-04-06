Four bodies found under rubble after Iranian missile strikes Haifa

Four bodies have been retrieved from under the rubble at the site of the Iranian ballistic missile impact in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, rescue services said on Monday afternoon.

Following overnight efforts with the Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command, “two trapped individuals who were found under the rubble without signs of life,” the Israel Fire and Rescue Authority said early on Monday.

“Rescue operations and attempts are still ongoing at this time in an effort to reach two additional trapped/unaccounted-for individuals,” the service added in its initial statement.

On Monday afternoon, the remains of the two additional missing persons were recovered, the Magen David Adom medical response group said, identifying the slain victims as a man and a woman in their 80s, a man in his 40s, and a woman in her mid-30s.

Magen David Adom said it treated a 34-year-old woman who was hit by fragments in Petach Tikvah and evacuated her to a hospital in serious condition.

Israel Police Cmdr. Aviad Katfi, chief of the Petach Tikvah station, said forces were dispatched to five impact scenes across the city. The woman who sustained serious injuries, upon the missile warning being issued, “got out of her vehicle, followed the guidelines, laid down, and one of the fragments struck her,” the police chief told Israel’s Channel 12 News outlet.

In Tel Aviv, a man in his 30s was lightly wounded by glass shards, MDA said.

Later on Monday, an Iranian cluster missile attack caused extensive damage to at least 28 sites across central Israel, including in Ramat Gan, Bnei Brak and Givatayim.

A 44-year-old man was evacuated to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center’s Ichilov Hospital with moderate injuries after a munition hit the top floor of a building in Ramat Gan, Magen David Adom said.

“MDA teams are scanning several scenes to ensure there are no additional casualties,” it said.

Two were in moderate condition, 105 suffered minor injuries and another person suffered from anxiety, the Health Ministry said on Sunday evening.

Eleven people were wounded attacks targeting the Haifa area, including an 82-year-old man with injuries from a “heavy object” and a blast injury, according to the ministry and Magen David Adom.

Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center announced on Monday morning that the condition of the 82-year-old casualty remained serious following overnight surgery.

“He is sedated and on a ventilator,” a hospital spokesperson said in a statement. “His 78-year-old wife is hospitalized, conscious, in the trauma intensive care unit. Her condition is satisfactory.”