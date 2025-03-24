Former French PM: I didn’t agree with every decision made by Macron

During his visit to Israel, rising star of French politics Gabriel Attal talks about a two-state solution, French policy towards Israel since Oct. 7 and the antisemitism he suffers from because of his Jewish heritage.

Israel Hayom, via JNS

Gabriel Attal, who until recently served as France’s prime minister, has publicly distanced himself from the anti-Israeli measures implemented by French President Emmanuel Macron throughout the war. “I didn’t understand or agree with every decision that was made,” Attal stated, positioning himself as a potential contender for the presidency of the Fifth Republic in two years’ time.

At just 36 years old, Attal serves as chairman of President Macron‘s Renaissance Party and is widely recognized as a rising star in French politics. His tenure as France’s prime minister during the first nine months of 2024 made him the youngest person ever to hold this prestigious position. Born to a Jewish father, Attal now identifies as non-religious, though he continues to face antisemitic attacks due to his heritage.

Attal arrived in Israel last Wednesday for a solidarity visit that included tours of the southern and northern regions. During his stay, he met with various officials, including Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, and engaged with French immigrants to Israel. His itinerary also included a visit to Bethlehem on Saturday and meetings with families of hostages in Tel Aviv on Sunday. Before departing, he granted an exclusive interview to Israel Hayom.

Q: What were your impressions of Israel during your days here?

“I came to Israel with a delegation of French parliamentarians. The main purpose of the visit was to pay tribute and express my support for Israel. We visited Kfar Aza and Re’im, the sites of the Oct. 7 attacks. What I witnessed in Israel is, naturally, the profound trauma, but also the remarkable resilience of a nation born from a dream and built on strength.”

Q: Let’s talk about Israel-France relations during the war. On one hand, we heard from President Macron very strong statements like the one you made. But many of the actions he took were, from an Israeli perspective, quite problematic. For example, the ammunition embargo or blocking Israeli companies from entering the Eurosatory weapons exhibition. It felt like the rhetoric was very good, but the actions were actually the opposite. And for part of the time, you were the prime minister.

“First, it’s important to understand that in France, foreign affairs fall primarily under the president’s responsibility, not the government’s,” he explained. “Second, I didn’t understand or agree with every decision that was made. However, I also observed France’s standing with Israel. France is, to my knowledge, the only country besides Israel that organized a national memorial for the victims of Oct. 7. It was deeply moving and powerful. I saw French aircraft defending Israeli airspace when Iran launched drone attacks. I felt immense pride watching French Rafale jets intercepting Iranian drones. That’s the kind of support I want to see.”

Q: If you were to hold a leadership position in France again – I’m not asking specifically about the presidency since I know you won’t address that – would your policy toward Israel be different and more supportive than current French policy?

“I didn’t come here to make political statements. What I can say is that I have always supported Israel’s right to exist, to live securely, and to self-determination. That position will never change. Oct. 7 represented the worst pogrom since the Holocaust. The military operations in Gaza were defensive measures against Hamas, just as the actions in Lebanon were defensive against Hezbollah. That’s my stance. Regarding ammunition supplies to Israel, even before the war, France was primarily providing components for Iron Dome, which has continued.”

Q: Your father is Jewish, and we see a steady rise in antisemitic incidents in France. How does Judaism play a role for you and what more can be done against antisemitism in France?

“I carry a Jewish name, which means I experience antisemitism firsthand. I receive antisemitic insults almost daily through social media and letters. I take legal action against all of them. During my time as minister and prime minister, I took great pride in implementing measures to protect Jewish communities in France and combat both antisemitism and radical Islam. As a minister and as prime minister, I was very proud of my actions to protect Jews in France, to fight antisemitism and radical Islam. I made very clear and sharp decisions regarding what happens in schools [Attal banned the wearing of abayas in schools] and for the protection of Jewish places in France.”

Attal outlined a three-pronged approach to addressing antisemitism: “We must maintain strict penalties for antisemitic speech and actions, which we’ve already strengthened. We must confront radical Islam, which represents one form of antisemitism, by closing organizations, mosques, and schools that promote extremist ideologies. And for lasting change, we must invest in education. I firmly believe education has the power to transform societies.”

Q: What is your position on the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court in The Hague against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant? Should France comply with them?

“Prime ministers and ministers possess legal immunity by virtue of their positions. While this remains a debated issue, I disagree with those who claim ICC decisions supersede this fundamental immunity.”

Q: For many years, people have been talking about a “two-state solution” to solve the conflict. What do you think about that, especially after Oct. 7?

“After Oct. 7, some advocate for a binational state. However, after what Israel has endured, such a proposal is completely unfeasible. The trauma and threats facing Israelis are so severe that I don’t see how a two-state solution can be realistic at present. A state implies police forces, an armed military, and capabilities for both defense and offense. Given the events of Oct. 7 and Hamas’ continued presence, I cannot envision this as viable in the short or immediate term.”

Q: What do you think about Trump’s plan to evacuate Gaza?

“We need practical approaches to the solutions being proposed. All options and proposals warrant examination. Currently, I don’t see a clear, feasible plan regarding evacuation. We need to imagine a solution where, of course, there are still Palestinians, because they will still be there, but there is no more Hamas. We cannot imagine having a Palestinian state with Hamas.”

Q: What should be done about Iran’s nuclear program? There have been sanctions for 20 years, but we know they are very close to a bomb. Isn’t it time to use military force?

“The primary focus for the US, France, Israel, and allied nations should be pursuing a new diplomatic agreement. Should those efforts fail and the nuclear program advance further, alternative options would need consideration.”