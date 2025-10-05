EU’s Kaja Kallas welcomes Israel’s decision to support Trump’s plan and urges Hamas to follow the plan, release all remaining hostages and lay down its arms

‘’The EU supports the principles outlined by President Trump on a demilitarised Hamas with no role in future governance, the removal of any threat to Israel and its people, that Gaza will not be occupied and that Palestinians will not be displaced. Respect for international law, including international humanitarian law, is a must,’’ states the EU’s foreign policy chief.

The European Union welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s’’commitment to ending the war in Gaza’’, EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said Saturday in a statement.

‘’It offers a way out of this devastating conflict, ensuring an immediate ceasefire and release of all remaining hostages, and guaranteeing the provision of full humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip, with a central role for the UN and its agencies – all elements that have long constituted core EU priorities,’’ she added.

The EU also welcomed Israel’s decision to support the plan. ‘’We urge Hamas to follow the plan, release all remaining hostages and lay down its arms,’’ it adds.

‘’The EU calls on those who have influence to bear to pass these messages to Hamas. There is no military solution to this conflict. We call on all parties to seize this opportunity and engage constructively to immediately end the tragedy in Gaza and begin the process of building a better future for Israelis, Palestinians and the entire region,’’ Kallas says.

‘’The EU supports the principles outlined by President Trump on a demilitarised Hamas with no role in future governance, the removal of any threat to Israel and its people, that Gaza will not be occupied and that Palestinians will not be displaced. Respect for international law, including international humanitarian law, is a must,’’ the statement says.

According to the EU, ‘’transitional arrangements should pave the way for lasting and sustainable peace through a credible pathway towards a political horizon for Palestinian statehood and the two-state solution, based on the principles endorsed by a large majority of UN Member States.’’

‘’ We take note of the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution held on 22 September, at the initiative of France and Saudi Arabia.’’

The EU says that ‘’thanks to its consistent commitment to the Palestinian people and support to regional integration and to a reformed Palestinian Authority, also in view of its return to Gaza, is ready to offer a valuable contribution to this plan through the variety of tools at its disposal.’’’’ We are ready to engage with regional partners to work jointly on the next steps.’’