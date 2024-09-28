EU’s Borrell regrets that ‘no power can stop Netanyahu’

Outgoing EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell regretted Friday that no power, including the United States, can “stop” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“What we do is to put all diplomatic pressure to a ceasefire, but nobody seems to be able to stop Netanyahu, neither in Gaza nor in the West Bank,” said EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell a group of journalists on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Borrell’s statement came on the same evening as Israel launched massive air strikes on Hezbollah’s headquarters in the south of Beirut. One of the strikes killed the Lebanese shiite terrorist group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

Borrell said Netanyahu has made clear that the Israelis “don’t stop until Hezbollah is destroyed.’’

“If the interpretation of being destroyed is the same as with Hamas, then we are going to go for a long war,” he added.

The outgoing EU foreign affairs chief again called for diversifying diplomacy from the United States, which has tried for months unsuccessfully to seal a truce in Gaza that would include the release of hostages.

In his speech tot he UN Genetral Assembly on Friday, Netanyahu vowed to achieve Israel’s objectives against Hezbollah. “”We won’t rest until our citizens can return safely tot heir homes. We will not accedpt a a terror army perched on our northern border, able to perpetrate another Oct.7-style massacre,’’ he said.