European Union leaders back President Trump’s Gaza plan

‘’It offers the best immediate chance to end the war. The EU is ready to help it succeed. Israel has signed on to the plan. ’Hamas must now accept it without delay, starting with the immediate release of hostages,’’ wrote EU ‘s foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas on X.

EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan ‘’is an opportunity for lasting peace.’’

‘’It offers the best immediate chance to end the war. The EU is ready to help it succeed. Israel has signed on to the plan,’’ she added on X.

‘’Hamas must now accept it without delay, starting with the immediate release of hostages,’’ she concluded.

European Council President Antonio Costa also welcome Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza. He added that he is ‘’encouraged by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s positive response.’’

‘’All parties must seize this moment to give peace a genuine chance. The situation in Gaza is intolerable. Hostilities must end, and all hostages must be released immediately. The Israeli and Palestinian people deserve to live side by side, in peace and security, free from violence and terrorism,’’ he wrote on X.

‘A two-state solution remains the only viable path to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East,’’ Costa added.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said Trump’s proposal “provides a framework towards peace, stability and reconstruction in Gaza,” adding that “should Hamas accept the peace plan, it would mean that the guns could fall silent.”

Unveiled Monday evening at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the 20-point proposal has not yet been accepted by Hamas. Trump claimed broad support from Arab and Muslim nations and said European leaders called his plan “the most incredible thing we’ve heard,” without naming names. France’s foreign minister said it drew inspiration from Paris’ own ideas.

Both Trump and Netanyahu Hamas effectively surrender or face destruction, with the Israeli leader vowing that his military would “finish the job” if it turns the deal down.

“I expect Israel to engage resolutely on this basis,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on social media, adding: “Hamas has no choice but to immediately.

Following up on Macron’s post, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said Trump’s plan “explicitly draws inspiration from the ideas that France has put forward with its partners last Monday at the UN,” referring to the Palestinian statehood push.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the plan could be a “turning point,” adding: “Hamas, in particular, which started this war with the barbaric terrorist attack of October 7, 2023, now has the possibility to end it.” She also invoked hopes of the “State of Israel and a Palestinian State living side by side in peace and security.”

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul declared: “This opportunity must not be squandered. Hamas must take it.’’All those who can influence Hamas, I urge to do so now,’ he added.

Trump’s 20-point plan, if accepted by both sides, will immediately put an end to the fighting in Gaza and ensure that all remaining hostages are freed within 72 hours. Hamas members who commit to peaceful coexistance and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty, and those who wish to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage.

Aid will then flow into the war-torn enclave, and a process of demilitarizing, deradicalizing, and redeveloping the Strip will begin.

A transitional government of Palestinian technocrats will be established, alongside an international advisory board chaired by Trump and including former UK prime minister Tony Blair. A temporary international security force (ISF) will be deployed to the Strip, which will gradually take over from the IDF as it withdraws.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority will undergo long-demanded reforms until it is determined that the conditions are in place for a “credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood.”

The plan does not provide a timeline for this, choosing instead to leave it open-ended.