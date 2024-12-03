European Parliament hosts key conference on Iran’s destabilising alliances

By Gary Cartwright, EU GLOBAL, with European Jewish Press

On 2 December 2024, the European Parliament convened a significant conference titled “Iran Alliances: Destabilising Influences in Europe and the Middle East.” Hosted by Austrian MEP Lukas Mandl, a member of the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs, the event brought together prominent political figures, diplomats, human rights activists, and survivors of Iranian-backed violence.

The discussions underscored the Iranian regime’s extensive destabilising activities, spanning terrorism, human rights abuses, and proxy warfare in Europe and beyond. With a focus on addressing these threats and uniting efforts to counter them, the conference highlighted Iran’s role in fostering instability and the need for Europe to take decisive action.

A Context for Unity and Leadership

In his opening remarks, MEP Lukas Mandl stressed the importance of the European Union recognising and confronting the challenges posed by authoritarian regimes like Iran’s. He highlighted the interconnectedness of global security and the moral imperative to act.

“We must understand,” Mandl said, “that the fight for freedom, justice, and human rights does not stop at borders. The decisions we make today will define not only the future of 400 million Europeans but also the lives of millions living under oppression in the Middle East. History will judge whether we stood on the sidelines or took our place on the right side.”

Mandl emphasised that unity within Europe and with international partners is essential to countering Iran’s authoritarian influence and supporting those who resist it.

He stressed the need ‘’to make a difference between Islam and Islamlism.’’ ‘’The biggest threat to Islam is Islamism. I will always fight Islamist ideology of hate,’’ he said.

Testimonies of Conflict and Survival

Ambassador Vsevolod Chentsov: Ukraine and Iran’s Military Role

Ukraine’s Ambassador Vsevolod Chentsov, Head of Ukraine’s Mission to the EU, detailed the Iranian regime’s direct involvement in Russia’s war against Ukraine. He explained how Iranian-supplied drones have become a key component of Russia’s military strategy.

“These drones are not just weapons; they are terror incarnate. They target civilians, schools, and hospitals in Ukraine,” Chentsov said. “In October alone, Russia used nearly 2,000 Iranian drones against us, and in November, this number rose to 3,000. Each drone is a symbol of the unholy alliance between Tehran and Moscow.”

Chentsov called for stronger sanctions targeting Iran’s military-industrial complex and specifically its Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). “We must not allow European technology to appear in Iranian drones, which are then used to murder Ukrainian children.”

Alireza Akhondi: A Personal Journey from War to Advocacy

Swedish MP Alireza Akhondi, who is President of the House of Liberty, a think tank dedicated to advancing democracy in Iran, shared his personal story of fleeing the Iran-Iraq war as a child, linking his experiences to the ongoing plight of millions living under the Iranian regime.

“I remember the fear and the rockets,” Akhondi said. “I was eight years old, living through a nightmare no child should endure. Today, 85 million Iranians live as hostages of a regime that denies them even the most basic freedoms.”

He also highlighted the courage of Iranian women who have become symbols of resistance. “A young woman, harassed by the morality police, removed her hijab and walked almost naked in defiance, knowing she might be tortured, raped, or executed. This is the bravery of the Iranian people. How can we remain silent?”

‘’Calling IRGC a terrorist organisation is the key of the fall of the Islamic Republic.”

Ulysse Ellian: Iran’s Reach into Europe

Dutch MP Ulysse Ellian detailed the Iranian regime’s history of orchestrating attacks on European soil. He cited examples of assassinations and terror plots facilitated by the IRGC, often through proxy criminal networks.

“In 2019, my city, Almeer, witnessed the murder of an Iranian dissident. The regime doesn’t act alone; it hires criminal gangs to carry out its dirty work,” Ellian said. “This isn’t just a Middle Eastern problem—it’s a European problem.”

Ellian urged the EU to formally designate the IRGC as a terrorist organisation. “The Revolutionary Guard is the backbone of Iran’s terror apparatus. It’s unacceptable that Europe hasn’t yet taken this step. The time for hesitation is over.”

‘’Calling IRGC a terrorist organisation is the key of the fall of the Islamic Republic. IRGC is a modern replica of the Nazi SS. The Islamic regime has to go whatever it takes. The world will be a much better place without i tand the conflicts in the Middle East will stop,’’ the Dutch MP said.

Siammak Tadayon Tahmasbi: Surviving an Assassination Attempt

Human rights activist Siammak Tadayon Tahmasbi shared his harrowing story of surviving an assassination attempt orchestrated by Iranian agents in the Netherlands.

“On 6 June, two armed men, acting on orders from the IRGC, came to kill me. I had only three seconds to save my life,” Tadayon said. “This regime spreads fear beyond its borders. It’s not just an oppressor of its own people but a global exporter of terror.”

He described the IRGC as a “criminal enterprise” that funds its operations through drug trafficking and money laundering. “Every euro that goes into trade with Iran ends up funding terror. The EU must stop this flow of money.”

Vida Mehrannia Jalali: The Pain of Hostage Diplomacy

Vida Mehrannia Jalali, wife of jailed academic Dr. Ahmadreza Jalali from Sweden, delivered an emotional testimony about her husband’s imprisonment since 2016. Dr. Jalali, a Swedish-Iranian scholar, was detained while visiting Iran for an academic workshop.

“For almost nine years, my husband has been in solitary confinement. My children have grown up without their father,” Mehrannia said. “This is not just about one man. Iran uses hostage-taking as a weapon, trading innocent lives for political leverage.”

Mehrannia criticised European governments for failing to take stronger action. “How is it that Europe can negotiate with Iran to release convicted terrorists, but cannot secure the freedom of innocent hostages like my husband?”

Iran’s Regional and Global Threat

Several speakers described Iran as part of a broader “axis of evil” that includes Russia, North Korea and Belarus. Ambassador Chentsov noted, “These regimes share a disdain for democracy and human rights. They are united in their efforts to destabilise the world.”

Ellian highlighted Iran’s funding of terrorist groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, describing it as a “global network of violence.” He said, “From rocket attacks in Israel to assassinations in Europe, the IRGC is the common thread.”

The conference called for several urgent measures:

• Designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organisation. Multiple speakers stressed that this step would significantly weaken Iran’s ability to operate in Europe.

• Strengthened sanctions. Ambassador Chentsov urged the EU to close loopholes that allow Western technology to end up in Iranian drones.

• Enhanced intelligence-sharing. Ellian emphasised the need for better coordination among European countries to counter Iran-backed criminal networks.

In his closing remarks, MEP Lukas Mandl reflected on the courage of those who had shared their stories. “Your testimonies remind us of the stakes,” he said. “This is not just about Iran. It’s about defending the values we hold dear—freedom, dignity, and justice.”

Mandl urged Europe to act decisively, warning against the dangers of complacency. “The legacy of our values depends on our actions today. We must stand united and firm.”