Europe will lose if it punishes Israel over Gaza, says outgoing Israel’s ambassador to the EU  

Haim Regev, who is leaving Brussels after a four-year term, slammed Israel’s critics in Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and Slovenia and warned the leaders of France, Germany and the U.K. that their criticism plays into the hands of Hamas terrorists and antisemites.

Recent discussions between EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on the humanitarian situation in Gaza had built trust and helped consolidate a “strong” foundation to the relationship,’’ said Israel’s ambassador to the EU and NATO, Haim Regev.

Speaking to Politico as he leaves Brussels after a four-year term, Regev warned that that suspending parts of the association agreement ‘’would destroy all that goodwill.’’

The European Commission, bowing to pressure from Spain and Ireland, recently proposed to partially suspend Israel’s participation in the EU’s flagship research and innovation program called Horizon Europe in response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

But Regev stressed that Israel ‘’is basically a dream for the EU of a neighboring country.’’ “We are a democracy, there is no issue with migration, gay rights. It’s a dream,” he said. “At the end of the road Israel is the only player in the region that serves directly the interests of the EU.”

The Israeli envoy appealed to the EU not to suspend Israel from parts of the Horizon Europe research program or to cut back trade ties. ‘’Such a move will only backfire and cost Europe any potential role shaping the future of the Middle East,’’ he said.

He argued that trying to use “pressure” to influence Israel “has never worked and it will never work.’’

“Now we are in a point where the EU or some elements are looking to suspend some of Horizon or whatever. I’m not concerned about the economic impact or about the outcome. I’m concerned about the message that it will send and following that, my concern is that whatever we built in the last few years will fall down. Because once it will happen, I don’t see the EU playing any role.”

So far, the EU Commission proposal over Israel in Horizon Europe has failed to get a required qualified majoeity of EU member states as Germany and Italy are opposing because they are favouring dialogue with Israel. But the discussion continues within the EU and EU Foreign Ministers are scheduled to discuss the issue when they meet informally at the end of the month oin Copenhagen.

Regev slammed Israel’s critics in Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and Slovenia and warned the leaders of France, Germany and the U.K. that their recent criticism plays into the hands of Hamas terrorists and antisemites.

He said Israel had been “extremely disappointed” that the Netherlands had joined the group of highly critical countries. He was also particularly disapproving of Germany’s recent decision to ban exports of arms that could be used in Gaza.

“We do not accept that. We don’t think it is a step that Germany should take. At the end of the road, Europe knows the history of Israel, and the Jews, especially the Jews,” he said.

He said that it is not safe” to be a Jew in Europe. “The rise of antisemitism is something we are also very concerned about. We see the numbers. It has become a danger to be here a Jew. They were blamed for many things. We are going back to old days. Some of it new antisemitism, some of it old antisemitism. And it’s not safe.” Criticism of Israel over the Gaza war and the suffering of Palestinians are “used by some who launch attacks on Jews in Europe, he added.